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Galaxy S26 owners, the long One UI 9 wait is over

After eight betas, Galaxy S26 is getting the Android 17 update

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Samsung Galaxy S26
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Galaxy S26 owners have watched Samsung release beta after beta, launch newer phones with finished software, and even start testing that same update on last year’s flagships. Thankfully, their turn has finally arrived. Samsung has begun rolling out the stable Android 17-based One UI 9 update to the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, with the rollout starting in South Korea.

Reports from users indicate that beta participants are among the first to receive the finished build, identified by firmware ending in BZI6. Wider availability should follow in phases, as Samsung typically varies rollout timing by region and carrier.

It has been a surprisingly long road

Green, Logo, Text
One UI 9

Samsung opened the One UI 9 beta program for the Galaxy S26 series in May, initially across Germany, India, South Korea, Poland, the UK, and the US. The company subsequently pushed eight public beta builds, spending the summer squashing bugs and adding features.

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Meanwhile, stable One UI 9 debuted in July on the newer Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and Flip 8. Even the Galaxy S26 FE launched with the finished software before Samsung’s more expensive S26 flagships received it. So yes, this stable rollout has been a long time coming.

One UI 9 brings more than Android 17

Samsung S26 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S26+ Moinak Pal / Digital Trends

The update includes Samsung’s own additions alongside Google’s Android 17 changes. One of the more interesting upgrades is My FanCam, which lets you record a wider scene and later choose a person for Galaxy AI to track and automatically reframe into different aspect ratios. Samsung also updated Now Brief with customizable cards and security insights, while Now Nudge gets smarter contextual recommendations across apps.

One UI 9 also brings broader interface refinements, stronger privacy features, new creative tools, and deeper customization. Samsung’s original beta announcement specifically highlighted changes to Samsung Notes, accessibility, and protections against potentially risky apps.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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