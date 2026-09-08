Galaxy Z Fold 8 owners are coming across a strange screen defect, but Samsung says it’s completely normal

A growing number of early Galaxy Z Fold 8 buyers are discovering the same unsettling thing. Pressing a finger into the inner screen’s corner makes it sink inward (via SamMobile).

Samsung says that’s completely intentional. However, the explanation doesn’t sit well with everyone who’s noticed how differently the issue manifests from device to device.

So why does the screen actually sink in?

Multiple sources have documented the corner indentation on the Galaxy Z Fold 8, and even the pricier Fold 8 Ultra. Users first spotted it while wiping down their screens and noticing the bend or sinking under a soft cloth.

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When asked, a Samsung representative called the behavior completely normal. Apparently, the corners have a built-in cushioning structure with clearance designed to reduce impact and pressure on the display’s internal components, protecting the screen assembly from physical damage. The display compresses slightly, preventing any scratches or cracks.

What’s interesting (or annoying) is that the company never issued a public explanation earlier, expecting it wouldn’t cause day-to-day inconvenience.

Should you actually be worried?

Testing has shown that the depth of the inner screen’s indentation varies significantly between units. Some sink noticeably, while others barely move. This fuels quality-control concerns rather than reassurance.

Given Samsung’s history here, the original Fold’s launch delay in 2019 and cracking issues on the Fold 3, a little skepticism is fair. If your unit shows slight give at the corners, that’s expected.

However, if your Galaxy Z Fold 8 or Fold 8 Ultra has visible gaps, distortion, or uneven pressure near the hinge, I’d suggest you raise a support ticket, keep a handful of photos that show the issue ready, and let customer support handle the rest.