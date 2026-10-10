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Gemini’s free tier now forces users into automatic model selection

Free Gemini users can still reach Flash and Pro, but Google now decides when.

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Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone
Shimul Sood / Digital Trends

The downgrade Google announced last week is now starting to show up on free Gemini accounts. The old model picker is disappearing, leaving a single Auto option in its place. Instead of deciding whether to use Flash, Pro, or another available model, free users now hand that choice over to Google.

Auto will handle most everyday prompts with Flash-Lite. If Gemini decides a request needs more reasoning, it can move the task to Flash or Pro on its own. There is one important catch, though. Turning off smart model selection means every response falls back to Flash-Lite, so the only way free users can reach stronger models is by letting Google make the call (via 9to5Google). Google is giving people another kind of control at the same time, but it works very differently from choosing a model yourself.

Google is giving users effort controls instead

Google Gemini free tier loses model choices
Digital Trends

Low, Medium, and High effort levels are rolling out across Gemini, replacing the previous Extended option. Low prioritizes speed, High gives the system more room to work through difficult prompts, and Medium sits between the two. The result is a slightly odd split in how much control free users actually have. They can choose how much reasoning they want Gemini to apply, but the model doing that work is now largely out of their hands.

Gemini is becoming harder to use without paying

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Shimul Sood / Digital Trends

Google has been pushing Gemini deeper into its hardware and software ecosystem. The new Pixel phones already have a boatload of AI features, and now the new Googlebook laptops, which put Gemini at the center of the experience, have also arrived. The company is also bundling paid AI plans with some of that hardware, and of course, once you get used to these more capable models, you will feel the difference when you switch back to the free tier. Google has not said the change is meant to push free users toward a subscription. Still, taking direct model choice away gives paying customers another clear advantage.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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