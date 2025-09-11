 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones

Gmail makes it easier to manage order updates and deals chaos

Finally, some respite from the order and deal chaos in my inbox.

By
Gemini and Gmail apps on the home screen of an Android phone.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Over the past couple of years, Google has added a slew of features to Gmail that make it easier to track events, logistics, and travel-related chores by dynamically pulling information from email content. The inbox platform is now adding two more features that make it easier to keep an eye on recent purchases and stay abreast of deals and promotions. 

Tracking orders is no longer a nightmare

Finding details of the stuff you’ve ordered online can be messy. Between the purchase confirmation, delivery update, and related promotions, a single order can quickly crowd your inbox. To ease the situation, Gmail is adding a fresh layout that clusters all purchase and delivery-related updates, making it easier to find and track

Order tracking in Gmail
Google

“This will give you a bird’s eye view of all your upcoming package deliveries in one simple, organized list,” says Google. Items that are scheduled to arrive within the next 24 hours will still appear at the top of the email list, while a full view can be checked within the Purchases section from the side panel.

Recommended Videos

The new look will co-exist with the summary cards, which appear at the top of an email and offer a quick look at the real-time status of packages. This new design is now available in mobile and web versions of Gmail for users across the globe. 

A fresh take on deal hunting 

I get over a dozen emails about promotions and deals from brands that I have previously purchased from, and also those that are on my radar, or simply marketing junk from activity tracking. It’s a love-hate situation, but I certainly don’t like the clutter in my inbox, while I also feel the FOMO of sleeping on some truly good deals.

Promotions in Gmail.
Google

Google has a solution for folks like me. Gmail is adding a new “most relevant” sorting option for the Promotions section. It will also incorporate a “nudge” system that tells users about all the upcoming deals and discounts lined up for the coming days.

The whole idea is to make it “easier to see updates from senders and brands that matter most to you — including ones you engage with the most.” Users will retain the flexibility of switching back to the “most recent” sorting option if they prefer the classic format. This tweak will be exclusive to the mobile version and will go live in the coming weeks.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Google Messages is going to make backing up and restoring texts so much easier
Google messages versus samsung messages app icons side by side on Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Backing up and restoring Google Messages on Android is managed through Google One in the device’s Settings app. However, you can’t perform this action directly from the Google Messages app. This may change soon.

According to 9to5Google, a Google Messages app beta (version 20241118_02_RC00) includes references to a backup and restore option directly in the app.Android Authority has been able to view images of the new feature and offer early insight into how it works.

Read more
A new Google Pixel feature could make managing phone calls a breeze
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 screens.

Contextual replies are one of the best parts of the Google Pixel experience. This feature allows you to respond to a call without actually answering it; the Google Assistant voice asks why they're calling and allows you to answer with generated responses for specific keywords. For example, if someone is calling to confirm an appointment, you can reply with "Confirm."

It's a great feature, especially if you aren't fond of talking on the phone. Now an update to contextual replies could take the feature to the next level with AI responses. The team at 9to5Google found snippets of code in the latest beta version of the Phone by Google app that suggest a wider range of capabilities is on the way.

Read more
Google may make it easier to share files between Android and iPhone
Android 14 logo on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024).

Wish it was easier to share files between Android and iPhone? Android Authority says a file-sharing service designed for Android devices may eventually become available on Apple products.

During the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, Google announced its collaboration with Samsung to introduce a new feature called Quick Share, which aims to simplify file sharing. This feature offers a unified solution for sharing files across Android devices, Chromebooks, and Windows systems, making the process seamless within these ecosystems. Think of it like AirDrop but for Android.

Read more