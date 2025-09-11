Gmail makes it easier to manage order updates and deals chaos

Over the past couple of years, Google has added a slew of features to Gmail that make it easier to track events, logistics, and travel-related chores by dynamically pulling information from email content. The inbox platform is now adding two more features that make it easier to keep an eye on recent purchases and stay abreast of deals and promotions.

Tracking orders is no longer a nightmare

Finding details of the stuff you’ve ordered online can be messy. Between the purchase confirmation, delivery update, and related promotions, a single order can quickly crowd your inbox. To ease the situation, Gmail is adding a fresh layout that clusters all purchase and delivery-related updates, making it easier to find and track.

“This will give you a bird’s eye view of all your upcoming package deliveries in one simple, organized list,” says Google. Items that are scheduled to arrive within the next 24 hours will still appear at the top of the email list, while a full view can be checked within the Purchases section from the side panel.

Recommended Videos

The new look will co-exist with the summary cards, which appear at the top of an email and offer a quick look at the real-time status of packages. This new design is now available in mobile and web versions of Gmail for users across the globe.

A fresh take on deal hunting

I get over a dozen emails about promotions and deals from brands that I have previously purchased from, and also those that are on my radar, or simply marketing junk from activity tracking. It’s a love-hate situation, but I certainly don’t like the clutter in my inbox, while I also feel the FOMO of sleeping on some truly good deals.

Google has a solution for folks like me. Gmail is adding a new “most relevant” sorting option for the Promotions section. It will also incorporate a “nudge” system that tells users about all the upcoming deals and discounts lined up for the coming days.

The whole idea is to make it “easier to see updates from senders and brands that matter most to you — including ones you engage with the most.” Users will retain the flexibility of switching back to the “most recent” sorting option if they prefer the classic format. This tweak will be exclusive to the mobile version and will go live in the coming weeks.