Google Chrome is working on new feature which lets you open PDF files in your preferred app

Google is testing a small but useful change to Chrome for Android that could make downloading files less frustrating. Instead of automatically opening files such as PDFs in Chrome, the browser could soon send them directly to the app you have chosen to handle that file type.

The feature is currently being tested through a Chrome Canary flag called “Open downloads in preferred app.” According to PiunikaWeb, the flag allows downloaded items to open in the user’s preferred application for that particular file type.

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It addresses a fairly familiar annoyance on Android. Download a PDF in Chrome today, and depending on your setup, the browser can open it in its own viewer rather than handing it off to the document application you normally use.

Chrome could stop forcing downloads back into the browser

The experimental feature changes that behaviour by allowing Android’s preferred-app system to take over after a download finishes. A PDF, for example, could be opened directly in an installed document viewer instead of remaining inside Chrome.

PiunikaWeb demonstrated the feature using Chrome Canary. After enabling the “Open downloads in preferred app” flag through chrome://flags, downloaded files are handed to the user’s preferred application. The site also notes that the feature is currently experimental and may take time to reach Chrome’s stable release.

Chrome for Android may soon open downloaded files in your preferred app instead of the built-in browser viewer. There’s a new flag in Canary that forces these files (like PDFs and text docs) to open in the default app (the last video shows the current behavior in Chrome stable): pic.twitter.com/HI38zmmzsH — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) August 7, 2026

Screenshots included in the report show a downloaded PDF being opened in Vivo Docs while Chrome handles the download itself. The distinction is useful: Chrome remains responsible for downloading the file, but Android decides which application should handle it afterwards.

For users who regularly download documents, images, or other files, that could remove an unnecessary step. Instead of opening a file in Chrome and then manually sending it to another application, the correct app could appear immediately.

Google hasn’t said when everyone will get it

There is still a catch. The feature is only available as a Chrome Canary flag, which means Google is testing it rather than promising that it will become part of the stable Android browser. PiunikaWeb says there is currently no confirmed timeline for the feature to reach the stable version. Because it is still in Canary, Google could modify how it works, limit it to certain file types, or decide not to ship it at all.

That makes this less of a headline feature and more of a quality-of-life improvement. But it is exactly the kind of change that can make Chrome feel less restrictive on Android. Google has also been experimenting with other Chrome changes, including efforts to encourage users to make Chrome their default browser.

For now, Android users will have to wait. But if Google ships this change widely, downloading a file in Chrome could finally mean just that: downloading it, then letting your phone open it where you actually want.