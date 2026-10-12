Google cuts prices on refurbished Pixel 9 phones and throws in a free AI subscription to sweeten the deal

Google has added the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL to its Certified Refurbished store (via 9to5Google). The lineup launched back in 2024 starting at $799, but you can now grab a refurbished unit for as little as $499.

How much can you save on a refurbished Pixel 9?

The base Pixel 9 starts at $499, though it is currently out of stock. The Pixel 9 Pro costs $649 and is available only in Hazel color with 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro XL costs $699 and comes in Hazel and Obsidian. Neither listing showed a 256GB option as of now. Notably, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold did not make the cut for this refurbished rollout.

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Google says refurbished phones undergo multipoint testing and include a one-year warranty. Repairs use genuine Google parts, and every device is unlocked for use with any carrier.

What other perks do you get with the refurbished models?

Buyers of refurbished Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 8 Pro models also get six months of Google AI Pro for free, which includes 2TB of storage. This offer runs through April 4, 2027. However, it’s only open to new subscribers, so if you already pay for a Google AI plan, you won’t qualify for this particular deal. Additionally, returning a device also voids the promotion.

Older Pixel 8 models get cheaper too

With the Pixel 9 series joining the refurbished lineup, Google also adjusted pricing across its Pixel 8 family. The Pixel 8a now starts at $339, the standard Pixel 8 starts at $389, and the Pixel 8 Pro starts at $549.

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