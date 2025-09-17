 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones

Google Discover update brings the changes I’ve been waiting for

Now you can follow creators, see Instagram and X posts, and follow specific publishers

By
OnePlus 12 Flowy Emerald showing Google Discover.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Google has announced a huge update to its popular Discover feed, allowing readers to customize their experience far more than before.

The Discover feed, which is primarily available on smartphones, combines user interests from searches with a social-style feed of articles that Google things will be of interest.

What’s happened?

Google has added a new ‘Follow’ button in Discover, enabling users to have more control over how they manage their experience.

  • The feature allows users to start following specific creators, enabling things like social posts from Instagram and X or YouTube Shorts, to be added to the feeds
  • Users will also be able to find publishers directly, allowing far more relevance to their Discover experience.

This is important because:

Google says this has happened because it’s had feedback from users that they’d like to see more creator content in their feeds, showing the search giant still sees this as an important product.

  • It puts the Discover feed as a much closer competitor to X or Instagram feeds, blending search with social elements
  • This follows the recent news that Google will allow you to more easily follow brands in Top Stories, as well as Google News
  • It allows Google to offer a more engaged experience, and it can use this as a testbed for new AI experiences as well
Google

Why should I care?

The main thing here is that it brings a new level of customization to your feed – I’ve been long frustrated at only being able to downvote things, rather than being able to add the things I care about.

  • You’ll be able to tune your feed outside of your search interests more easily
  • Algorithmic bias can be more easily tuned out, helping your find more engaging content
  • For creators, it’s an important way to engage directly with an audience, which is critical as people look for more trusted sources as AI content increases

OK, what’s next?

Firstly, add Digital Trends as a preferred source in Google – when you see us in Discover, tap ‘Follow’ to make us a preferred source

  • The follow button is available from now
  • Social cards, such as Instagram and YouTube Shorts, are rolling out gradually, starting with select users on Android and iOS
  • Integration with other Google services, like Search or News, might well follow as Google looks to make this a central social space for users
Gareth Beavis
Gareth Beavis
Editorial Director
Gareth is former Editor in Chief of TechRadar, writing over 4,000 articles on the world of tech over two decades.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

I saw all the Google Pixel 10 colors, these are the best ones
Google Pixel 10 vs Pixel 10 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro Fold

If there’s one thing that Google’s Pixel smartphone lineup is known for, it’s a mix of beautiful and unique colors that are unlike anything else in the industry. 

While many smartphone makers have kept to brand-safe colors such as shades of black, white, or blue, Google has embraced its Googliness with a range of vibrant shades of yellow, green, and red.

Read more
Google Pixel 10 pulls off an iPhone MagSafe trick with more style
MagSafe for Android? Nope. This is Google Pixelsnap.
Ring snap on the Google Pixel 10.

Google has finally lifted the covers from its Pixel 10 series phones, arming them with a faster silicon, better camera, and loads of meaningful AI features. But the star of the show is the next-gen charging wireless system, which is going to finally address the yearnings of an Apple MagSafe-like facility for all Android fans out there.

What is changing? 

Read more
iPhone 17 Pro’s rumored camera upgrade could pip Google and Samsung’s best
Let the camera zoom games begin!
Leaked design concept of iPhone 17 Pro.

Apple is merely a few weeks away from launching the iPhone 17 series, and so far, most of the hype has been focused on the rumored design refresh. There’s also a considerable amount of hype around the iPhone 17 Air, but it seems the iPhone 17 Pro could steal the thunder with its zoom capture chops. 

What’s the big take? 

Read more