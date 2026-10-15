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Google is bringing Android earthquake alerts to more than 200 regions

Google’s earthquake warning network is expanding again after reaching one billion alerts worldwide.

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1 billion Google earthquake alerts sent
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Google is expanding the Android Earthquake Alerts System to more than 200 countries and regions, up from 98 previously. The company says the system has already sent more than one billion earthquake alerts since it began rolling out.

The latest expansion includes places such as Panama and Guatemala. Google is also changing the alerts themselves, adding more information for people who may only have a few seconds to react before shaking begins.

Android phones have been detecting earthquakes for years

Google first announced the Android Earthquake Alerts System in August 2020. It uses the accelerometers already inside Android phones as tiny seismometers. If enough phones in the same area detect earthquake-like movement, the data is sent to Google’s servers, which can estimate where an earthquake is happening and how strong it may be.

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California was the first place to receive alerts, although those warnings relied on the existing USGS ShakeAlert network rather than Android phones alone. Google expanded the phone-based alert system to Greece and New Zealand in April 2021, followed by countries including Turkey, the Philippines, Kazakhstan, and several others later that year. India joined the network in 2023, and Google expanded earthquake alerts to all 50 U.S. states and six territories in 2024.

The alerts are getting more detailed

Android users in supported regions can now receive three types of warnings. Be Aware is used for estimated light shaking, Be Ready warns about stronger shaking, and Take Action is a full-screen warning for moderate to heavy shaking.

Google earthquake alert UI
Google

Google is also upgrading the Be Ready alert over the coming months. It will show a map of the area where shaking has been detected, the estimated earthquake magnitude, safety guidance, and a button for checking additional information as it becomes available.

Earthquake alerts are enabled by default on supported Android phones, although users can turn them off in the Safety and emergency settings. Google also notes that the system may not detect every earthquake, and an alert can occasionally arrive during or after shaking has already started.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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