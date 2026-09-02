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Google is making your Android phone a safer place for your digital identity

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Physical ID cards might be on their way out. From driver’s licenses to national ID cards, more of our identity documents are moving onto our phones, and Google wants to make sure that shift happens safely. The company has just announced an expansion of its hardware security program to make digital IDs on Android phones more trustworthy.

What is changing?

Google is renaming and expanding its Android Ready SE program into the Android Digital Credential Alliance. The original program, launched back in 2021, brought chip makers together to build a secure hardware foundation for digital credentials on Android devices. The new alliance takes it a step further by pulling government agencies, phone makers, and wallet developers into the same room, so your digital ID works everywhere and holds up to strict security standards.

How will your phone keep an ID safe?

Google’s setup relies on what it calls a chain of trust. It starts at the hardware level, where Strongbox runs inside a dedicated secure chip that physically isolates your credentials from the rest of your phone, almost like a vault inside your vault. Your ID is shared only after you unlock it with your face, fingerprint, or PIN, so nobody can pull up your license without your permission.

Google chain of trust diagram
Google

This same security system already powers Google Wallet and is serving as the reference model for the European Digital Identity Wallet, which several countries are rolling out.

What does this mean for you?

If you live in the US or somewhere else that supports digital IDs, this move should mean more phones get access to the same bank-grade security that flagship phones already enjoy. It also takes some pressure off governments and companies building digital ID systems, since the security groundwork is already baked into Android.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Shikhar Mehrotra / Digital Trends

We are still a few years away from ditching our physical wallets completely, but updates like this bring us one step closer.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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