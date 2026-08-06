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Google Maps is getting dangerously good at planning your day

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Google Maps has spent nearly two decades helping people get from point A to point B. But if Google’s latest update is any indication, simply giving directions is no longer enough. The company now wants Maps to help you plan your day, make decisions, and even take care of some of the busywork that usually comes after you’ve found what you’re looking for.

Today, Google announced a major expansion of Ask Maps, its AI-powered search experience inside Google Maps. The feature is gaining a collection of agentic tools that can help you order meals, search for hotels, and discover local events with tickets available for purchase. At the same time, Google is introducing Personal Intelligence, allowing Ask Maps to tailor recommendations using information from Gmail and Google Calendar, provided users choose to connect those services.

Maps is starting to do the work for you

Finding a restaurant has never been difficult in Google Maps. Deciding what to eat, figuring out whether the place serves exactly what you’re craving, and then ordering it is where the process usually becomes fragmented. Google is trying to eliminate those extra steps.

Ask Maps is getting an upgrade. 🔍✨

Now powered by agentic capabilities, real-time information, and Personal Intelligence, Ask Maps is transforming how you plan and move through the world. pic.twitter.com/XadDCw44uu

— Google Maps (@googlemaps) August 6, 2026

Instead of searching restaurant by restaurant, you can now describe what you’re in the mood for in everyday language. Ask Maps can surface matching places nearby, and once a restaurant is selected, it can hand off the order through supported services such as Uber Eats, Toast, and Square. The AI can even populate the cart before you complete payment on the partner platform. The same conversational approach now extends to travel planning. Rather than scrolling through pages of hotel listings and manually applying filters, you can describe the stay you want — whether that’s an affordable hotel close to restaurants, a conference venue, or a nearby gym. Ask Maps then compares availability and pricing before presenting booking options through participating travel partners.

Your calendar should soon shape your recommendations

The more interesting addition may be Personal Intelligence, which gives Ask Maps extra context about what you’re trying to accomplish. With permission, the feature can reference details from Gmail and Google Calendar to provide recommendations that better fit your plans. If you have a conference on your calendar or travel details sitting in your inbox, Ask Maps can use that information to deliver more relevant hotel suggestions without requiring you to spell out every detail yourself.

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Shimul Sood / Digital Trends

Google is also extending the experience to entertainment. Users can ask about nearby comedy performances, concerts, or other live events happening that evening, and Ask Maps will return options along with links to purchase tickets. The new capabilities are rolling out to users in the US, and they reflect a broader shift in how Google sees Maps fitting into everyday life.

Shimul Sood
Shimul Sood
Contributor
Shimul is a contributor at Digital Trends, with over five years of experience in the tech space.
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