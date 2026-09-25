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Google Photos just made it easier to clean up, organize, and have fun with your photos

Your photo library is getting smarter, more creative, and a little more useful with Google's latest updates.

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Google Photos new features
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Google Photos wants to make your photo editing experience fun, easy, and exciting. In its latest blog post, the company announced five new Google Photos features that should make it easier to find, edit, and share your best shots.

What’s new in Google Photos?

The first feature is Photos in Gemini Spark. You can use it to select, brighten, and share the best shots from your weekend trip using a single prompt.

For a while now, I’ve relied on @GeminiApp and @antigravity agents across a wide range of use cases—spanning creativity, productivity, and analysis. But I’ve always dreamed of having a power agent to help me get the most out of my 143,206 photos and videos. And that day has come!… pic.twitter.com/WbnkYpattQ

— shimrit ben-yair (@shimritby) September 3, 2026

Next is the wardrobe feature. The feature was announced back in June, and now it’s finally rolling out ot more people. Google Photos will automatically catalog the clothes in your photos and turn them into a digital closet. You can then use it to style outfits and virtually try on new looks. 

Google Photos Wardrobe feature
Google

Then there’s Moods, which gives your photos a nostalgic, vintage-inspired look. It’s kind of like using presets and filters, but Google says they adapt to each image intelligently. If you miss the look of old point-and-shoot cameras, you will love this feature.

Google Photos Muse feature
Google

Which update is the most fun?

I think people will have the most fun using the new Remix feature. It allows users to turn everyday photos into red carpet moments, birthday cards, photo booth shots, and more. 

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Finally, the markup tool has also been upgraded. It now includes a redact pen that blurs sensitive information, so you can share screenshots without worrying about exposing your personal details. You also get thickness sliders for more precise sketches and new fonts for your text.

What does this mean for you?

Google Photos has always been a great place to store photos. With these updates, it can do a lot more, from picking your best shots to helping you plan your outfits. If you have a pile of summer photos waiting in your library, now is a good time to open the app and try these features.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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