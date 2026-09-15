Google Pixel 11 Pro review: I had my doubts, and it ain’t perfect, but this phone still won me over

Google Pixel 11 Pro MSRP $1,099.00 Score Details “The Pixel 11 Pro is the Pixel I’d buy: compact, brilliant with cameras, and much easier to live with than the XL.” Pros Reliable and versatile camera system

Compact and premium all-matte design

Camera Looks are genuinely useful

AI tools that are pretty handy

Clean and polished Android 17 software Cons Tensor G6 still lags badly in gaming

Battery life is merely adequate

120x zoom is mostly a novelty

Surprisingly heavy and slippery

The $1,099 price tag hurts a bit

Quick Summary

Big phones have taken over the flagship market, and I’m always looking for the best phone in the opposite direction. I enjoyed using the Motorola Razr Fold before moving to the Pixel 11 Pro, but after spending just under a month with Google’s smaller flagship as my primary phone, the appeal of a normal phone I can comfortably use with one hand came rushing back.

Recommended Videos

Google has cleaned up the design in exactly the areas I wanted; the camera remains one of my favorites to carry around, and Android 17 is polished enough that the phone largely disappears into my daily routine. Camera Looks, Magic Capture, HiLight, and Rambler also give it some genuinely fun additions that I kept using after the initial novelty wore off.

Then there is Tensor G6. The Pixel 11 Pro costs $1,099, which puts it in true flagship territory, and its performance still has trouble keeping up with phones that cost less. Battery life could also be better, especially if you use the camera or play games regularly. Google has made plenty of progress elsewhere, but those two weaknesses are difficult to ignore at this price.

Google Pixel 11 Pro specs

Dimensions 152.7 x 71.9 x 8.4mm Weight 204g Display 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz Resolution 1280 x 2856 Peak brightness 3,600 nits Processor Google Tensor G6 Review unit 12GB RAM / 256GB storage Software Android 17 Main camera 50MP, f/1.68 Ultrawide 48MP, f/1.7, autofocus Telephoto 48MP, 5x optical, OIS Front camera 42MP autofocus Maximum zoom 120x Pro Zoom Battery 4,850mAh Wired charging Up to 55% in about 30 minutes with 30W+ PPS charger Wireless charging Pixelsnap/Qi2.2, up to 25W Colors Canyon, Olive, Fog, Obsidian Starting price $1,099

Google’s official specifications confirm the 6.3-inch 1-120Hz panel, 4,850mAh battery, 25W PixelSnap charging, and the considerably larger 5,115mAh battery in the Pro XL.

Pixel 11 Pro design: Google finally got the finish right

Quick take: The Pixel 11 Pro is compact, beautifully built, and finally loses the glossy look I never particularly liked. It is heavier and slipperier than I expected.

I’ve had a problem with the glossy frames on previous Pixels for a while. Some people liked the contrast, but it never suited my taste. Fingerprints and smudges also became painfully obvious after a few minutes of use. The all-matte Obsidian Pixel 11 Pro fixes that completely.

The finish is chef’s kiss. It gives the phone this stealthy appearance that I’ve grown particularly attached to, especially when I use it without a case. Google officially offers the Pro models in Canyon, Fog, Olive, and an all-matte Obsidian, and I’m very glad that’s the one I ended up with.

The 6.3-inch footprint is also far easier to deal with than the massive phones I’ve been carrying lately. I can comfortably reach most of the interface with one hand, and the camera bar even gives my finger somewhere to rest against the back.

That camera bar hasn’t actually become dramatically thinner on the Pro, by the way. Google’s advertised 40% camera-bar reduction applies to the regular Pixel 11. I would have loved to see that treatment here as well.

At 204 grams, the Pixel 11 Pro is also surprisingly hefty for something this small. The Galaxy S26 was considerably lighter and easier to throw around one-handed, while the added weight here gives the Pixel a denser, more robust character. You definitely notice it after holding the phone for a while.

I spent plenty of time using the phone caseless because I like the finish so much, but a case is probably the smarter long-term decision. The good news is that my unit hasn’t picked up any visible scratches so far, and the buttons remain firm and nicely positioned.

Best part? It doesn’t wobble on a table when laid on its back.

Design score: 8.5/10

Pixel 11 Pro display: Small without being cramped

Quick take: The 6.3-inch Super Actua display is bright, smooth, and exactly the size I want from a compact flagship. However, the bezels could use another trim.

The Pixel 11 Pro uses a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED running from 1Hz to 120Hz, with a 1280 x 2856 resolution. Google rates it at up to 2,400 nits in HDR and 3,600 nits peak. We’ve seen higher peak brightness, though this is one of the easier displays I’ve used outdoors.

Automatic brightness ramps aggressively enough under sunlight, HDR content looks excellent, and I never struggled to read the screen outside. It can also get comfortably dim at night. I stuck with the Natural color profile for most of my testing. Colors look clean without being oversaturated, and the 120Hz refresh rate keeps Android 17 looking wonderfully fluid.

The panel is fairly reflective, and the bezels are starting to look a little chunky beside phones such as the Xiaomi 17T Pro. They are at least uniform, which I will take over an odd chin any day. More importantly, I never wished I had the XL screen.

At this size, it gives me enough room for Netflix, browsing, gaming, maps, and photo editing without turning the phone into a two-handed slab. The stereo speakers are surprisingly loud for something this size. Bass is fairly thin, and maximum volume introduces a little distortion, but they are perfectly usable for watching a YouTube video without reaching for headphones.

Haptics are similarly polished. They are tight and clean, even if I wish it would pack a little more punch.

Display score: 8.5/10

Tensor G6 is still not a chip for gaming

Quick take: The Pixel 11 Pro is wonderfully fast in everyday use. Start playing demanding games, and Tensor G6’s weaknesses become much easier to see.

Google says Tensor G6 brings a 25% improvement in web browsing and 15% faster app launches, alongside substantially more TPU compute for its on-device AI workloads. In everyday use, I have very little to complain about. Apps open quickly, and handling a bunch of them was always smooth.

I didn’t encounter any persistent slowdown while using the Pixel 11 Pro as my primary phone. It also behaves much better thermally than some older Pixels I’ve used, rarely becoming more than mildly warm during normal use.

My Geekbench 6 run returned 2,639 single-core and 7,071 multi-core. That’s a healthy improvement over the Pixel 10 Pro’s 2,282 and 6,249 in our testing, but the gap to other 2026 flagships remains considerable. My Exynos-powered Galaxy S26 reached 3,036 and 10,534 in the same benchmark.

Meanwhile, my AnTuTu run produced a total score of 1,530,535. The 3DMark stress test tells a more useful story. The first loop returned 11,063, while loop 20 landed at 7,909, representing about a 29% decline over the test. Temperature rose from 34 degrees Celsius to 43 degrees Celsius, while the battery dropped from 65% to 55%.

The phone never became painfully hot, which is good. Sustained graphics performance clearly drops as the workload continues, which is what I saw in games. PUBG Mobile ran well using the Extreme frame-rate option and Super Smooth graphics, but the phone tops out at 90fps. Performance remained mostly consistent, with only occasional dips during longer sessions.

Zenless Zone Zero was a different story. At higher settings, the experience was noticeably choppy. That was disappointing because the cheaper Galaxy S26 I tested could run the same game at around 60fps on its highest settings with only occasional stutters. The S26 also pushed past 110fps in PUBG Mobile’s Ultra Extreme mode.

So the Tensor G6 is still excellent for everyday performance, but delivers mediocre flagship gaming performance. Most Pixel users and non-gamers won’t really mind, but for anyone buying a $1,099 phone, having the top-end specs becomes the expectation.

Performance score: 7.5/10

Pixel 11 Pro battery: A full day, and that’s about it

Quick take: Google gets respectable endurance from a relatively small battery, but five to six hours of screen time isn’t class-leading in 2026.

The Pixel 11 Pro packs a 4,850mAh battery, while the larger Pixel 11 Pro XL stretches that to 5,115mAh. Google claims more than 30 hours of use for both. I usually landed between five and six hours of screen-on time. I could easily go past 6 hours with mixed use or lighter use. But running something like the mobile hotspot or taking a lot of 4K videos does drain the battery the quickest.

On the other hand, using the phone for social media, messaging, a little gaming, taking photos, navigation, and general browsing is all perfectly manageable across a normal day. Heavy camera use eats into the battery noticeably, and demanding games cost roughly 15% per hour in my testing.

That’s acceptable, but phones from Chinese brands are now stuffing ridiculously larger batteries into surprisingly compact bodies. Google officially advertises up to 55% in around 30 minutes using a suitable PPS charger, and a complete charge took a little over an hour for me.

Pixelsnap is another welcome addition. I didn’t have Google’s dedicated charger during the review period, but the built-in magnetic Qi2 system worked happily with the MagSafe accessories I already had. Google’s PixelSnap charger supports the Pixel 11 Pro at up to 25W. For just a 265mAh bump in capacity, the XL doesn’t offer much of a difference in terms of endurance.

Battery score: 7.5/10

Pixel 11 Pro cameras: This is why I keep coming back

Quick take: The Pixel camera remains wonderfully dependable, while Camera Looks and Magic Capture give me more creative reasons to keep opening it.

The Pixel 11 Pro carries a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide, and an upgraded 48MP 5x telephoto camera. Google has updated the telephoto sensor that can capture 30% more light, while Night Sight can now capture up to 4.5 times faster. The telephoto upgrade is immediately useful.

I absolutely love shooting portraits at 5x. There’s enough separation to make subjects stand out naturally, and the longer focal length opens up compositions that simply aren’t possible with the main camera. Detail at 5x is excellent in daylight, and the larger sensor holds up surprisingly well as evening approaches. Push to 10x under good lighting, and the result can look remarkably close to lossless. Anything above that makes Google’s processing pretty easy to spot. Sharpening gets aggressive, fine textures start looking artificial, and going further exaggerates it. While the highlight was the 120x Pro Zoom, it really isn’t worth posting on social media.

The main shooter is still just as reliable as ever before. Dynamic range is excellent, skin tones are accurate, and that recognizable Pixel HDR character is still present. I mostly used the Natural look with processing set to Minimal, which gave me a result I preferred over the more aggressive Pixel presentation.

It isn’t exactly a new feature that we’ve never seen before, and it still needs a little bit of work. Capturing a moving subject also becomes a hit-or-miss depending on the light. Still, overall reliability is great. The best part is that all three sensors have consistent color tones, which is a small but very important detail.

Low-light performance is especially good, and the much faster Night Sight works like magic at times. The ultrawide is solid during the day and noticeably less impressive once the light disappears. But I had some fun shots from this lens.

Video quality is good as well, even if stabilization still has room to improve. That becomes particularly obvious with Magic Capture, where automatically recorded clips can get shakier than I would like. There are none of those jitters while taking a panning shot, but I did notice a few issues with exposure consistency.

Camera Looks are more than filters

Camera Looks may be my favorite addition to the Pixel camera experience. Most of the time, I stayed on Natural with Minimal processing. But Black Tie and especially Digi Cam gave me reasons to experiment.

Digi Cam with the flash firing at night creates this almost old-school digital camera aesthetic that I ended up enjoying far more than expected. It isn’t simply about making photos prettier. Different Looks can really change how I try to capture a frame.

Google always had a set idea for its smartphones and their photography. Pixels have historically excelled at the reliable point-and-click experience. So it’s great to finally see a little more control being handed to the users.

Magic Capture occasionally gets it exactly right

Start a session, and the Pixel can analyze almost 400 frames, picking out the strongest moments and optionally applying small corrections such as straightening or unblurring. At least that’s what Google claims. In practice, it doesn’t always work well.

Sometimes it selects something I wouldn’t have chosen. Other times, especially while photographing unpredictable subjects, it gets the moment exactly right. And I keep coming back to it. I like being able to point the camera at something happening quickly and let the phone worry about the precise frame. Image quality remains strong, except the original video seems a little too shaky.

Camera score: 8.5/10

Android 17 is reliable, and the AI occasionally earns its place

Quick take: Pixel software remains one of the cleanest Android experiences around. Google’s AI features finally blend into the phone instead of constantly demanding attention.

Android 17 on the Pixel 11 Pro is fantastic. Animations are fluid, the interface is clean, and Google’s redesigned camera app is far less clunky than before. Material You 3.0 feels a lot more expressive and dynamic in the way it shifts its system-wide color palette for users. Options are easier to understand, and the whole experience comes across as considerably more deliberate.

Quick Settings deserves particular praise. Tiles can be rearranged and resized, letting me make the controls I actually use larger while shrinking less important ones.

Google could still learn something from Chinese Android skins when it comes to customization. The always-on display, for example, looks basic next to what Xiaomi offers on the 17T Pro.

I also encountered a noticeable number of strange UI bugs during the review period. None were persistent enough to completely derail the experience, and several disappeared just as randomly as they arrived. Still, they happened often enough that I noticed them.

The setup process deserves a mention too. I signed into my Google account, and the Pixel automatically began pulling down the apps from my previous daily driver. By the end of the day, most of my usual setup was back in place, and all I really had to do was sign into individual services again.

HiLight is clever, even if I don’t rely on it

HiLight replaces one of the oddest pieces of previous Pixel hardware with something I find considerably more useful.

The LED around the camera flash can display different colors while the phone is face down. At launch, Google uses it for Gemini status indicators and lets you assign colors to important callers. Message notifications for favorite contacts are among the capabilities planned for later.

Though I don’t suspect that it will magically stop me from checking my phone like how Google intended. What it did was give me another passive signal in the background, and I appreciate that.

It is visible enough outside, never became annoying, and I had no issues with accidental activation. I would happily see other manufacturers giving the LED lighting notifications another try.

Rambler became the AI feature I actually used

Google is throwing a lot of AI at the Pixel 11 series, but Rambler was easily the one that stuck with me.

Rambler is a voice transcription tool built around the way people naturally speak. In practice, that makes it much easier to dump a thought into the phone without carefully constructing every sentence beforehand. So your “ums” and “uhs” are never picked up. I used this an embarrassing number of times while out and about. It is like having the convenience of sending a voice note when messaging, without actually having to subject the person you are sending it to the hassle of listening to a voice recording.

Gemini Live’s screen sharing is useful as well. I could open something on-screen and start asking Gemini questions about what I was looking at, keeping the interaction conversational instead of jumping back and forth between apps. It can be limited to just a specific app or tied to your entire screen itself. So Gemini Live follows your around and offers insights or inputs based on whatever you’re looking at in real-time.

There are plenty of features and AI tools crammed into the Pixel. Every now and then, you’ll see a glimpse of these. I will likely do a deeper dive into them soon, but for now, I just wanted to highlight the integral ones that kept me coming back every day.

The Pixel 11 Pro comes across as an AI phone when you start using these tools, but it never has to be one. Ignore most of them, and you still have a solid flagship. Use Rambler, Gemini Live, Screen Reactions, and Google’s other additions regularly, and they gradually become part of the workflow. None of them would make me buy the Pixel 11 Pro by themselves.

Software and AI score: 8.5/10

Pixel 11 Pro vs Pixel 11 Pro XL

This one is easy for me. I’d buy the Pixel 11 Pro. The XL gives you a 6.8-inch display instead of 6.3 inches, weighs 226g instead of 204g, and increases battery capacity from 4,850mAh to 5,115mAh. It also charges faster over a cable. None of that is enough to outweigh how much easier the smaller Pro is to carry and use.

More importantly, Google hasn’t stripped away the things I actually care about. The cameras, Tensor G6, HiLight, AI experience, 25W PixelSnap charging, and general Pixel software package remain intact.

If I want something much larger than this, I’d rather go all the way and carry a foldable. So overall, this hits the sweet spot for me as a regular slab phone.

Should you buy the Google Pixel 11 Pro?

The Pixel 11 Pro is a proper compact flagship and cares heavily about camera quality, software polish, and Google’s Pixel-specific additions.

It’s one of those phones I can simply pick up and use without thinking too much about it. The camera is dependable and now considerably more creative. Android 17 is clean. HiLight is smart. The shift from matte was pretty big for me, and I love not using it with

Tensor G6 still isn’t where I want a modern flagship chipset to be for gaming, and the battery merely gets through the day instead of removing battery anxiety altogether. Again, not every device needs to be a great phone for gaming. That’s the point many fail to understand. But on the flip side, I get why the frustration exists.

For one, there are people who like a Pixel device and also play games. Meanwhile, there’s also an argument to be made that a phone worth over a thousand dollars can’t run popular “big” mobile games smoothly. So yeah, maybe gamers and power users won’t be getting the same level of value here.

For everyone else, especially those who have been waiting for a premium Android phone that hasn’t ballooned toward seven inches, the Pixel 11 Pro is one of the strongest choices I’ve used this year. And given the choice between Google’s two Pros, I wouldn’t hesitate to take the smaller one.

The compact nature and decent performance were the reason the S26 was recommendable as an Android flagship, but the Pixel 11 Pro takes that spot now, in my opinion.

Why not try?

Samsung Galaxy S26 – Consider it if you want an even lighter compact phone and much stronger gaming performance. Its Exynos 2600 ran demanding games considerably better in my testing, and it starts below the Pixel.

iPhone 17 Pro – The obvious alternative for buyers who prioritize raw performance, video, and Apple’s ecosystem while still wanting a relatively manageable flagship.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL – Pick the XL if display size and battery matter more than one-handed comfort. You retain the same core camera and Pixel software experience with a slightly larger battery and faster wired charging.

How we tested

I used the Google Pixel 11 Pro for just under a month as my primary phone, with my main SIM installed and usage split between Wi-Fi and 5G. It replaced the Motorola Razr Fold during the review period. I spent most of that time using the phone without a case, although I tested it both ways.

My testing covered everyday messaging, calls, social media, navigation, streaming, photography, low-light shooting, video recording, Gemini features, HiLight, and Android 17’s general interface. I also ran Geekbench 6, AnTuTu, and 3DMark stress testing, alongside extended sessions of PUBG Mobile and Zenless Zone Zero. Battery observations are based on mixed real-world use rather than an isolated rundown test.

FAQ

Is the Google Pixel 11 Pro good for gaming?

It can handle games, but gaming is one of its weaker areas. PUBG Mobile ran mostly consistently at up to 90fps in my testing, while Zenless Zone Zero was noticeably choppy at higher settings. Snapdragon and even the Exynos-powered Galaxy S26 remain better options for serious mobile gaming.

How long does the Pixel 11 Pro battery last?

I typically saw around five to six hours of screen-on time. Lighter days ended with roughly 15% to 20% remaining, so it can comfortably get through a normal day. I would not consider it a two-day phone.

Is the Pixel 11 Pro better than the Pixel 11 Pro XL?

For me, yes. The smaller Pro keeps the core camera, software, AI, and PixelSnap experience while being far easier to use one-handed. The XL has a larger display, 265mAh more battery capacity, and faster wired charging.

Is the Pixel 11 Pro’s 120x zoom worth using?

It’s impressive as a technical demonstration, but I wouldn’t buy the phone for it. The 5x telephoto is excellent, and 10x can produce very strong results. Software sharpening becomes much more obvious around 30x, and 120x is mostly a novelty.

Does the Pixel 11 Pro work with MagSafe accessories?

The phone has Google’s PixelSnap magnetic Qi2.2 system. Google’s own charger supports up to 25W, and the MagSafe accessories I had on hand attached and worked without issue during testing.

Is HiLight actually useful?

I think so, although it is still fairly limited. The colored camera-flash ring gives you a quick visual cue for Gemini activity and selected incoming calls while the phone is face down. Google has already said it intends to expand HiLight with additional functions such as favorite-contact message notifications.