Google Pixel 11 review: I don’t think it’s perfect, but offers enough that you’ll love it

Google Pixel 11 MSRP $899.00 Score Details “Compact, capable, and hard to put down” Pros Compact and comfortable for one-handed use

Excellent 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED display

Reliable cameras with great natural colors

Smooth everyday performance

Clean Pixel software experience Cons Gets noticeably warm, especially during 4K recording

30W charging feels slow

Ultrawide lacks autofocus and macro

Selfie camera is weaker than the Pro models

Not a huge upgrade over the Pixel 10

Quick Summary

Using the iPhone 17 for the past year has made me realize just how much I enjoy compact phones. So, when Google announced the Pixel 11 last month, I was immediately excited to get my hands on one. It’s small, fairly light, slips into practically any pocket, and, more importantly, I can comfortably use the phone with one hand. After spending so much time with larger phones, there’s something refreshing about that.

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Of course, going compact comes with compromises. You don’t get the massive batteries manufacturers can squeeze into much larger phones, and less internal space can make cooling and sustained performance trickier. But even knowing all of that, I’d still pick a compact phone again and again. The convenience of actually being able to comfortably hold and use my phone matters more to me. And the Pixel 11 has only reinforced that feeling.

I’ve spent the past month using it as my primary phone and, somewhere along the way, my iPhone ended up being left behind completely. I’m not going to call the Pixel 11 the “best phone” after just a month, because that’s not really how I look at phones. What I can say, though, is that there are already a few things about it that I’ve come to love. Broadly, it’s a pretty compelling package for the price tag, which is a rare praise, given the current state of the smartphone market.

Google Pixel 11 specs: The brains behind the tiny body

Display 6.3-inch OLED HDR10+, 1,080 x 2,424, 422ppi, 120Hz, 3000 nits of peak brightness Dimensions 152.8 x 72 x 8.6 mm Weight 197g Chipset Google Tensor G6 (3nm) RAM & Storage 12GB (256GB/512GB) Rear cameras 48MP primary + 10.8MP telephoto (5x optical zoom) + 13MP ultra-wide Selfie camera 10.5MP Battery 4,985 mAh Wired charging 30W Wireless charging 25W IP Rating IP68 Colors Frost, Pistachio, Hibiscus, Obsidian Starting price $899 Announcement date August 12, 2026

Google Pixel 11 design and build quality: Google finally trimmed the fat

One thing I’ve never really liked about Pixels is how heavy they tend to be. The Pixel 10, for instance, weighed around 204 grams without a case, which always felt like a lot for a phone of its size. Thankfully, Google seems to be changing course with the Pixel 11. It weighs 197 grams and measures just 7.6mm thick, and while those numbers might not sound dramatically different, I can definitely feel the difference when I’m actually holding and using it. For Google, that’s a pretty big step forward. But look beyond Pixels, and there’s still some catching up to do. Samsung and Apple phones can feel noticeably lighter, and I’ve never really understood why Pixels need to carry that extra weight. I don’t mind a heavier phone if I’m getting something in return, whether that’s a much bigger battery, faster charging, or better performance. But when that extra weight doesn’t translate into an obvious advantage, I’d rather have something lighter in my pocket.

The camera bar is about 40% thinner, which I appreciate even more.

The camera bar is about 40% thinner, which I appreciate even more. I was never a huge fan of the chunky visor on the Pixel 10, so seeing it slimmed down makes the entire phone look and feel much cleaner. It also slips into my pocket much more easily now. With the Pixel 10, that chunky camera bar would sometimes catch on the edge of my pocket halfway in, but with the Pixel 11, I can slide the phone in without a second thought. It’s a tiny change, but one I notice almost every time I put the phone away.

The rest of the design is classic Pixel. It’s simple, minimal, and premium without trying too hard, which is exactly what I like. My bigger issue is the glossy back. It picks up fingerprints and smudges constantly, and unfortunately for me, Google sent over the Obsidian version, where every little mark seems determined to make itself known. That’s particularly disappointing because Google has some genuinely fun colors this year, including Hibiscus, Pistachio, and Frost. Of all of them, I would have picked Hibiscus without thinking twice. It’s bright, loud, arguably a little gaudy, and completely my type. I’d happily pair it with my neon pink bag that I’m far too fond of and embrace the chaos.

It’s simple, minimal, and premium without trying too hard.

The glossy finish also brings me to another problem: this phone can be slippery. I’ve been using the Pixel 11 without a case so far, and I have already had a few heart-stopping moments when it started sliding out of my hand. Somehow, something has saved it every single time (thank God), but I’m not interested in finding out how lucky I can get. I’m especially nervous because of that all-glass camera bar. It looks gorgeous, but God forbid this thing actually hits the floor; I’m very curious and slightly terrified to see how well all that glass holds up.

Still, I really like what Google has done with the Pixel 11. It’s lighter, thinner, and noticeably more comfortable to use than its predecessor, while the slimmer camera bar makes the whole design feel much more refined. Google isn’t quite where I want it to be yet, especially on weight, but the Pixel 11 feels like a meaningful step in the right direction.

Design and build score: 8.5/10

Google Pixel 11 display: This little screen has been a joy to live with

Every time I use the Pixel 11’s display, I’m reminded a little of my iPhone. In everyday use, the two screens actually feel surprisingly similar to me. Yes, the bezels are still there, but they’re thin enough that I rarely ever notice them. And I’ve used this display for just about everything over the past month. I’ve spent far too much time scrolling through Instagram, watched countless YouTube videos, played Sudoku like a maniac, read long Substack articles, and basically done everything I’d normally do on a phone. Through it all, the 6.3-inch OLED display has been consistently great. The 120Hz refresh rate keeps scrolling and animations smooth, and I can’t remember a single time the screen felt sluggish or gave me something to complain about.

I can’t remember a single time the screen felt sluggish or gave me something to complain about.

Brightness hasn’t been an issue either. The Pixel 11 can hit 3,000 nits of peak brightness, and even out and about under the bright Kerala sun, I could still see everything on the screen without struggling. Sharpness is one area where I can spot a difference compared to my Pixel 11 Pro XL, but it really takes putting the two phones side by side to notice it.

Take the Pro XL out of the equation, and I’ve never looked at the Pixel 11’s screen and wished it were sharper. Compared to the Pixel 10, though, there really isn’t much new here. And after living with the Pixel 11 for a month, I’m perfectly fine with that. The display was already good, and Google hasn’t messed with something that didn’t need fixing. If it ain’t broke, why fix it?

Display score: 9/10

Google Pixel 11 performance: Tensor and I are finally getting along

The Pixel 11 runs on Google’s latest Tensor G6 chipset, which is also powering the Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. So, despite choosing the smallest phone in the family, you aren’t necessarily settling for less performance. After spending the past month with it, that’s been my experience.

My everyday phone use is a mix of work and time-wasting, and the Pixel 11 has had no trouble keeping up with either. Throughout the day, I’m constantly jumping between work apps, replying to friends and family, scrolling through Instagram, and watching YouTube. Somewhere in between all of that, I’ve also developed a slightly unhealthy Sudoku habit, occasionally jump into Subway Surfers, and play a few team deathmatches in Call of Duty: Mobile when I want something a little more demanding.

I’ve also been traveling quite a bit during my time with the Pixel 11, which has given me plenty of opportunities to push it beyond my usual routine. Long journeys usually mean hours of YouTube or Netflix binge-watching, while Maps, messaging apps, and mobile data run in the background. Even with all of that going on, I haven’t really had to think about performance. Apps stay quick, multitasking feels smooth, and I haven’t experienced any major slowdowns that pull me out of whatever I’m doing.

Traveling, however, has also exposed the one area where the Pixel 11 hasn’t completely won me over: heat.

Traveling, however, has also exposed the one area where the Pixel 11 hasn’t completely won me over: heat. I notice it particularly when I’m outside during the day and using the phone with the sun beating directly onto it. The Pixel 11 can get noticeably warm in those situations, although I wouldn’t put all the blame on Tensor G6. The display is usually running brighter, I’m often using mobile data or navigation, and the phone itself is sitting under direct sunlight.

Where I find the heat harder to excuse is while recording 4K video outdoors. I’ve had several moments where I’ve been shooting something in bright daylight and could feel it getting increasingly hot in my hand. It hasn’t caused any major problems for me yet, but it does make me conscious of how long I’ve been recording. Sometimes I just don’t want to keep shooting because the phone feels so warm, and that can get annoying.

At the same time, I knew going into the Pixel 11 that thermals were probably one of the compromises of choosing such a small phone. There isn’t as much room inside a compact body to spread and dissipate heat as in something much larger, like the Pixel 11 Pro XL. My iPhone 17 behaves similarly when I push it hard, particularly outdoors, and over time I’ve learned to live with that trade-off because I’d rather have a phone that’s comfortable to carry and use every day.

That context is important because I’ve had a much rougher relationship with Tensor-powered Pixels in the past. Heating and performance were some of my biggest complaints with previous generations, so I went into the Pixel 11 expecting those old frustrations to return. A month later, though, they largely haven’t.

Yes, the Pixel 11 still gets warmer than I’d like in certain situations, and I’m definitely not ready to say Google has completely figured out thermals. But outside those specific moments, Tensor G6 has mostly stayed out of my way. I don’t think about the processor when I’m answering messages, switching between apps, gaming, or watching Netflix. I just use the phone, and it does what I ask.

The Pixel 11 is finally starting to make me forget about the chip inside it.

For me, that’s probably the biggest improvement of all. After years of being very aware that I was using a Tensor-powered Pixel, the Pixel 11 is finally starting to make me forget about the chip inside it. One month obviously isn’t enough to know how that experience will hold up long-term, which is exactly why I want to keep using this phone for at least a year.

Performance score: 8/10

Google Pixel 11 software: The magic is mostly in the software

The Pixel 11 ships with Android 17, and Google is promising seven years of major OS updates. That means, at least on paper, you could buy this phone today and keep using it well into the next decade. I love that Google and Samsung have pushed Android phones this far, although I’ll admit I’m probably the last person who should be talking about keeping the same phone for seven years. I like change far too much. I enjoy switching phones, trying new features, and seeing what another brand is doing differently, so there’s a very good chance something shiny will catch my attention long before those seven years are up. But I immediately think of people like my parents, who don’t care about upgrading every year or two. They just want a phone that works, stays secure, and doesn’t suddenly stop receiving updates. For them, seven years of support matters far more than it does for me.

If there’s one part of the Pixel 11 that could convince me to stick around longer than usual, it’s the software.

And if there’s one part of the Pixel 11 that could convince me to stick around longer than usual, it’s the software. Pixel software has always been one of the biggest reasons I keep coming back to Google’s phones. There’s very little getting in my way — it is clean and straightforward, with no unnecessary bloatware or ads. Everything feels familiar, easy to navigate, and exactly where I expect it to be. That simplicity gets even better once the rest of my Google devices come into the picture. My Pixel Buds connect without me having to think about them, my Pixel Watch fits naturally into the experience, and all the Google apps and services I already use feel like parts of the same ecosystem.

Google’s growing obsession with AI is now becoming part of that experience, too. Gemini seems to be finding its way into every corner of Google’s software, while features like Rambler make the Pixel feel increasingly different from a regular Android phone. Do I need Gemini waiting for me inside every single app and service? Probably not. There are plenty of times when I’m perfectly happy doing something the old-fashioned way. But I like having these features sitting in the background for the moments when they can actually save me some time. I can ignore them when I don’t need them and reach for them when I do, which is how I prefer AI on my phone to work. That combination of simplicity and smart features is ultimately what keeps pulling me back to Pixels. Google keeps adding more to Android, but the Pixel 11 still doesn’t feel overwhelming because of it. That effortless familiarity remains one of my favorite things about owning a Pixel.

Software score: 9.5/10

Google Pixel 11 cameras: It rarely makes me try twice

The Pixel 11 comes with a 48MP main camera, a 10.8MP telephoto camera, and a 13MP ultrawide, and if those numbers sound familiar, that’s because not much has changed from the Pixel 10. Aside from the main camera sensor size, Google has largely stuck with the same hardware this year.

Now, I’m not someone who expects brands to replace every camera sensor just because another year has passed. If a camera is already good, I’d rather see it refined than changed just to have something new to advertise. Still, considering the Pixel 11 is a new generation, I would’ve liked Google to give the regular Pixel at least a little more attention here. Thankfully, once I stopped thinking about what had or hadn’t changed on paper and actually started taking pictures, most of those complaints faded into the background. I took the Pixel 11 with me on a trip to Udaipur, and Rajasthan is almost the perfect place to test a Pixel camera. Colors are everywhere — bright areas, busy streets, old architecture, lakes, sunsets, and plenty of reds, yellows, and greens that can look overcooked if a phone gets too enthusiastic with its processing.

The Pixel 11 handled all of that beautifully. What I enjoyed most was how little thought I had to put into taking a photo. I could be walking down a street, notice something interesting, pull the phone out of my pocket, point, shoot, and move on. Even around dusk, I rarely found myself taking the same shot three or four times, hoping one of them would turn out right. More often than not, the first photo was already something I wanted to keep. And that matters to me because I’m not someone who wants to sit down after every trip and edit hundreds of photos. The pictures I kept from Rajasthan are pretty much exactly how the Pixel 11 captured them. I haven’t boosted the saturation or tweaked the shadows afterward. The colors already looked close to what I remembered seeing, especially those brighter reds, yellows, and greens that Rajasthan has no shortage of.

That reliability also made me much more comfortable playing around with different focal lengths. I moved between 1x, 2x, and 5x constantly during the trip, depending on whether I was trying to capture an entire hotel or pick out a detail farther away. In good lighting, I was pleasantly surprised by how well the images held together. I didn’t notice enough noise or softness to make me avoid longer focal lengths.

Once the sun goes down, though, the cracks become easier to spot. Low-light photos are still perfectly usable in many situations, but 5x is where I’ve had the most trouble. Point it toward a strong light source, like a street lamp, and noise starts creeping in while details get messy. It hasn’t completely stopped me from using the telephoto at night, but I’m definitely more conscious about when I reach for it. The ultrawide is another area where I wish Google had done more. At 13MP, it’s fine for squeezing a wider landscape into the frame, but the fixed-focus setup means there’s no macro photography. I don’t use macro mode every day, but on a trip where I’m constantly photographing food, flowers, textures, or details around me, having the option would’ve been nice.

I feel similarly about the 10.5MP selfie camera. It gets the job done, and in good lighting I can get perfectly decent selfies, but it’s noticeably behind what you get on the Pixel 11 Pro models. I take a lot of selfies, especially when I’m traveling, so this downgrade hits me more than someone who rarely flips the camera around. Ironically, though, my favorite camera addition this year has very little to do with the camera hardware itself. It’s Camera Looks. I generally prefer my photos to look natural, and if I like how a picture comes straight out of the camera, there’s a very good chance I’m never going to edit it. Camera Looks fits perfectly into that habit because it lets me choose the kind of image I want before I press the shutter. I can switch between options like Natural and Vanilla, take the photo, and have that look applied immediately.

I was simply pulling it out, taking photos, and coming home with pictures I actually wanted to keep.

It sounds like a relatively small addition, but over the past month, it has become one of those Pixel 11 features that fits well with how I already use my camera. I get to experiment with how my photos look without turning photography into an editing session afterward. The hardware itself could absolutely use more attention, particularly the ultrawide and selfie cameras, and low-light zoom still has room to improve. But when I was walking around Udaipur with the Pixel 11 in my pocket, I wasn’t thinking about sensor sizes or wondering whether Google should have upgraded another lens. I was simply pulling it out, taking photos, and coming home with pictures I actually wanted to keep.

Camera score: 8.5/10

Google Pixel 11 battery and charging: It lasts longer than its size suggests

Battery life was one of my bigger concerns when I decided to use the Pixel 11 as my primary phone. That’s partly because of its compact size; smaller phones don’t have as much room for massive batteries, but also because my experiences with previous Pixels haven’t exactly made me confident about Tensor efficiency. On paper, though, the Pixel 11 is surprisingly well equipped. It packs a 4,985mAh battery, only 15mAh larger than last year’s, but it’s still an impressive capacity for a phone this small. In fact, it’s even slightly larger than the battery inside the Pixel 11 Pro, which isn’t something I expected.

What I do wish Google had done this year is make the jump to silicon-carbon battery technology. We’re increasingly seeing phone makers use it to squeeze larger capacities into relatively small spaces, and even Samsung has finally started adopting the technology with its latest foldables. A compact Pixel feels like exactly the kind of phone that could benefit from it. Google hasn’t made that jump with the Pixel 11, though, so that’s something I’m already hoping to see next year.

Thankfully, the battery that is here has been treating me pretty well.

Thankfully, the battery that is here has been treating me pretty well. On heavier days, I’m generally getting around six hours of screen-on time, and that includes the kind of usage I’ve already talked about. If I’m deliberately trying to drain it, I absolutely can, but I haven’t found myself constantly watching the percentage tick down either. My workdays are where the Pixel 11 fares even better. If I’m sitting in front of my laptop for most of the day, my phone naturally spends more time beside me rather than in my hand. I’ll still pick it up for messages, calls, social media, and the occasional YouTube break, but on those days, getting through to bedtime is rarely something I have to think about.

More importantly, I’ve been comfortable leaving the house in the morning with it without immediately wondering where my next charger is going to be. That’s really my benchmark for good battery life. I don’t necessarily need a phone to survive two days; I just want to leave home in the morning, use it however I normally would, and still have enough battery left when I’m heading back late in the evening.

When I do need to charge, I wish Google were a little more ambitious.

When I do need to charge, I wish Google were a little more ambitious. The Pixel 11 supports 30W wired charging, and in my testing, it takes roughly 30 minutes to go from completely dead to around 58%. That sounds decent until you’re actually in a hurry. There have been plenty of times when I’m about to head out, notice that my battery is running low, plug the Pixel 11 in, and wish I could dump a huge amount of charge into it in 15 or 20 minutes. You can certainly get enough power for a few more hours fairly quickly, but compared to some of the much faster-charging Android phones out there, 30W doesn’t feel particularly exciting anymore.

And that leaves me in a slightly funny place with the Pixel 11’s battery. I went into this expecting battery life to be one of the compromises I’d have to make for carrying such a small phone, but that hasn’t really been the case. The battery itself has been dependable enough that I rarely think about it during the day. It’s only when that battery finally runs low that I’m reminded that Google still has some catching up to do.

Battery score: 8/10

Should you buy

A month isn’t nearly enough time for me to tell you how the Pixel 11 will hold up a year from now, but it is enough time to know whether I actually enjoy using a phone every day. And with the Pixel 11, I really do. I love how small and comfortable it is; I can use it one-handed without constantly adjusting my grip, and I’ve been very happy with the photos I’ve taken with it. More importantly, I haven’t had to think about performance or battery life as much as I expected. There are still things that annoy me — it gets warmer than I’d like when I’m shooting 4K video, 30W charging feels slow when I’m in a hurry, and I really wish Google had given the ultrawide and selfie cameras some more attention. But after using the phone every day for a month, none of those things have bothered me enough to make me want to switch back to my iPhone.

And I think that’s where I’d leave it. If you already have the Pixel 10, I’d probably hold onto it because there isn’t enough here to make me rush out and upgrade. But if you’re using an older Pixel, or you’ve been looking for a compact Android phone that doesn’t make you feel like you’re giving up too much just to get that smaller size, the Pixel 11 makes a lot of sense. I originally picked it up because I’ve fallen in love with compact phones, but somewhere over the past month, I stopped thinking about its size and just started enjoying it as my phone. I change phones more often than I probably should, so I have no idea whether I’ll actually make it a full year with the Pixel 11. For once, though, I really want to try.

Why not try

Samsung Galaxy S26 — If you like the Pixel 11 because it’s compact but aren’t completely sold on Google’s performance issues, the Galaxy S26 is probably the first alternative I’d look at. It’s lighter at 167g, while still offering a 6.3-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP 3x telephoto. More importantly, Samsung has the edge if raw performance matters to you, and the phone still gets seven generations of OS upgrades. I personally prefer the simplicity of Pixel software and Google’s camera processing, but the Galaxy S26 makes a lot of sense if you want a compact Android flagship with more performance headroom. It also starts at $899, putting it directly against the Pixel 11.

Apple iPhone 17 — If you’re open to leaving Android behind, the iPhone 17 is one of the closest alternatives to the Pixel 11, especially if a compact phone is what you’re after. It has a similarly comfortable size, and having used it extensively myself, I think it nails that balance: a smaller phone without feeling like a lesser flagship. Performance is excellent, the cameras are dependable, and the overall experience is incredibly polished. I also think the iPhone handles sustained performance and heat a little better than the Pixel 11, which matters if you shoot a lot of video or play games. You will, of course, have to be comfortable switching to iOS, and I still prefer the Pixel’s approach to photography and its cleaner, more flexible software experience. But if you want another excellent compact flagship and aren’t tied to Android, the iPhone 17 absolutely belongs on your shortlist.

Motorola Edge (2026) — If you like the compact size of the Pixel 11 but not its $899 price, the Motorola Edge (2026) is a surprisingly interesting alternative. It also has a 6.3-inch 120Hz display, but weighs just around 160g, making it considerably lighter than the Pixel 11. Motorola also gives you a 5,000mAh battery and 68W wired charging, which is something I’d definitely appreciate every time I’m rushing out of the house and realize my phone is almost dead. The camera hardware looks pretty good for the money too, with 50MP main and ultrawide cameras, a 10MP telephoto, and a 50MP selfie camera. At $600, you’re saving $299 over the Pixel 11, but there are compromises. The MediaTek Dimensity 7450 isn’t going to give you the same performance as Tensor G6, and Motorola’s software support falls well short of Google’s seven-year commitment. I’d still pick the Pixel 11 if camera processing, software, AI features, and long-term support matter more to you, but if you want something compact, much lighter, and considerably cheaper with faster charging thrown in, the Edge makes a strong case for itself.

How I tested

I used the Pixel 11 as my primary phone for a month, and I didn’t really change my routine just because I was reviewing it. I used it the way I would any phone I own. That meant constantly jumping between work apps, replying to messages, scrolling through Instagram, watching far too much YouTube, reading Substack, and feeding my ongoing Sudoku obsession. Every now and then, I’d also squeeze in some Subway Surfers or jump into a team deathmatch in Call of Duty: Mobile. I traveled quite a bit during the month, so plenty of days were filled with Maps, mobile data, photos, Netflix, and hours away from a charger.

That travel proved especially useful because I got to see how the Pixel 11 behaved when conditions weren’t always ideal. I used it in bright sunlight, shot plenty of photos and 4K video, and took it around Rajasthan, where I regularly switched between 1x, 2x, and 5x day and night. Along the way, I also compared parts of the experience with phones I already use, particularly my iPhone 17 and Pixel 11 Pro XL. I judged battery life through my normal day rather than by trying to squeeze every last minute out of it, and I tested charging from an empty battery. More than anything, though, I wanted to see what the Pixel 11 was actually like to live with. After a month, whether a phone fits naturally into my day or starts annoying me halfway through it tells me much more than a benchmark score ever could.

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Is the Google Pixel 11 waterproof?

The Pixel 11 carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. That means it is designed to handle everyday accidents such as splashes and brief water exposure, but I still wouldn’t deliberately take it swimming. Water resistance can also diminish as a phone ages, so an IP68 rating is better treated as some extra peace of mind rather than an invitation to test your luck.

How much does the Google Pixel 11 cost?

The Pixel 11 starts at $899 in the US. The base model comes with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, while Google also offers a 512GB version with 12GB of RAM.

Does the Google Pixel 11 support wireless charging?

Yes. The Pixel 11 supports Pixelsnap wireless charging based on the Qi2.2 standard at up to 25W. That also means you can use magnetic Pixelsnap accessories, which is a welcome addition if you’ve been waiting for the Pixel ecosystem to properly embrace magnetic accessories.

Does the Google Pixel 11 come with a charger?

No. You’ll need to provide your own compatible USB-C charger. For the fastest wired charging speeds, Google recommends a 30W USB-C PPS charger or higher. Google says the Pixel 11 can reach around 55% in roughly 30 minutes with a compatible charger, which lines up pretty closely with the 58% I saw during my own testing.

How many years of software updates will the Pixel 11 get?

Google promises seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates for the Pixel 11. That’s much longer than I personally expect to keep the same phone, but it makes the Pixel 11 a particularly good option if you tend to buy a phone and hold onto it for years.