Google Pixel 12 just leaked, and the display changes are quite interesting

Google has barely had time to get the Pixel 11 series comfortable on store shelves, and the Pixel 12 has already decided to spoil the surprise. A new leak has reportedly revealed model numbers and display resolutions for Google’s next-generation phones, giving us an unusually early look at what could become the Pixel 12 lineup.

Google’s 2027 range could once again consist of four devices: the Pixel 12, Pixel 12 Pro, Pixel 12 Pro XL and Pixel 12 Pro Fold. The devices have reportedly appeared in the GSMA IMEI database (via OVRPlus) with model numbers GC0QU, GWU59, G7U1Y and G4D5D, respectively.

Pixel 12 displays could get a little… different

The more interesting part of the leak is the display information. The standard Pixel 12 is reportedly listed with a 1,080 x 2,400 resolution, while the Pixel 12 Pro and Pro XL could use 1,280 x 2,824 and 1,344 x 2,952 panels, respectively. Those numbers are slightly different from their Pixel 11 counterparts, suggesting Google could be changing the aspect ratios of its next-generation phones rather than simply throwing more pixels at the problem.

The Pixel 12 Pro Fold could see the most noticeable change. Its inner screen is reportedly set for a 2,296 x 2,404 resolution, which would represent roughly 24% more pixels than the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The near-square proportions also suggest Google is sticking with the general shape of its current foldable rather than chasing a dramatically wider design.

Android 18 is already knocking, but it’s very early days

There is also an early software clue attached to the leak, with Android 18 expected to be part of the Pixel 12 generation. That’s hardly a shock for a phone expected in 2027, but it does underline just how early this information has surfaced. Current Android development is still focused on Android 17, with Google having recently begun testing Android 17 QPR3.

For now, though, this is very much leak territory. Google hasn’t confirmed the Pixel 12 lineup, specifications, or launch plans, and even the leaked display resolutions could change before the phones become real products. Still, if Google follows its recent strategy, the Pixel 12 family could be shaping up to be another four-phone affair — and we’re apparently getting the first crumbs of information almost a year before launch.

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