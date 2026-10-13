You can now build your own Android apps with AI and install them through Google Play

Google Play Store has always been the place to find apps that other people make. Now, Google wants it to be the place where you run the apps you make yourself. The company has announced a bunch of updates, and the biggest one lets you turn your own idea into a working app.

How do you build your own app?

You can use Google AI Studio to vibe code a custom Android app. Once it’s ready, Google Play lets you install it on your own phone. The best part is that you don’t need a developer account, as your regular Google account is enough.

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These personal apps remain private and won’t appear in the public Play Store. The feature is available starting today in a few markets, including the US, for users who are 18 or older.

In the coming months, you will also be able to share your apps with friends and family. If your creation turns out to be a hit, you can upgrade to a professional developer account and release it to everyone. However, your app will then go through Google’s usual safety and quality checks, just like any other app.

I love this idea. How many times have you searched for an app that does one specific thing, only to find bloated options that do everything else? Now you can build it yourself.

What else is new in Google Play?

Apart from AI app creation, Google has added a bunch of other handy features. Gamers get a new Game Finder powered by something called Gamer DNA. It studies your play habits along with any preferences you add, then suggests games that fit what you like to play instead of just what’s popular. It’s available in English for US users today.

You can also put together lists of your favorite games with Game Playlists. Then there are Sprints, which are 48-hour mini challenges where you’re matched in groups of two to five players for quick contests. Google is also bringing PC hits like Dave the Diver to Play, and upcoming titles like REPLACED will let you switch between mobile and PC with cloud saves.

Finally, Ask Play can now compare apps side by side, explaining how they differ and what people think of them. If you often struggle to pick between two similar apps, this should save you some time.



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