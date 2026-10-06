Google Wallet’s new card picker is making checkout more awkward for some users

Google Wallet on Android has a new way to show off your payment cards, and it changes how you pick one at the checkout counter. It’s the app’s second makeover this year, following a May update that tidied up everything below your cards.

What’s different about the new Google Wallet design?

Until now, your cards sat side by side in a scrolling row. Only a thin edge of the neighboring cards was visible, and you swiped left or right to move between them.

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Google has now piled your cards on top of each other. Open the app, and you will see your main card in full, with just the edge of another one poking out above it. A tap or a downward swipe spreads the whole stack across the screen, so you can see nearly all of every card and pick the one you want to pay with. Reordering cards and changing your default happens from an option at the bottom of the list.

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Checking transactions or card info now takes one more tap than before, as Google has tucked them behind a gear icon at the top right. In its defense, the layout is thumb-friendly, especially if your favorite cards sit at the bottom.

Google began testing the design in September, and it’s now showing up on a lot more phones without requiring an app update.

Why are users unhappy with the change?

The redesign hasn’t won everyone over. Reddit users say choosing a card has turned into a slower process with an extra step. Swiping up also won’t close the expanded list, so you have to reach for the X in the top-left corner. It’s not a Pixel-only change either, with Motorola and Samsung Galaxy owners seeing it too.

Two cards from the same bank can look identical, too. Dragging the list sideways reveals the final four digits, but users report it doesn’t always work, which is frustrating when there’s a line behind you and your other hand is full. Even custom card nicknames stay hidden until you tap a card.

Still, a few people are fans, particularly those juggling six or more cards. Many others simply want Google to add a setting that brings the old carousel back.

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