Google’s clever anti-doomscrolling feature is coming to more Android phones

One of Android 17’s more interesting Digital Wellbeing features has just shown up somewhere you probably wouldn’t expect. Pause Point has been spotted running on a OnePlus 13R with the ColorOS 17 beta, giving us the clearest sign yet that Google is preparing to bring its anti-doomscrolling tool beyond Pixel phones.

Android Authority confirmed the feature is working on the OnePlus device, even though Google’s own support documentation still points primarily to the Pixel 11 series. For anyone who liked the idea of Pause Point but had no intention of buying Google’s latest phone, that is a pretty encouraging development.

Pause Point gets in your way on purpose

Instead of waiting until you have already wasted half an hour inside Instagram, TikTok, or another distracting app, Pause Point interrupts you before the app opens and makes you wait 10 seconds. During that short pause, Android can offer a breathing exercise, let you set a timer, show a photo slideshow, or suggest something else to do instead. Google has even made the feature intentionally inconvenient to disable, requiring a phone restart if you want to turn it off completely.

Unlike traditional screen-time tools that generally tell you how much time you have already spent inside an app, Pause Point tries to interrupt the reflex that gets you there in the first place. A 10-second wait may not sound like much, but it could be enough to make you reconsider whether you actually meant to open the app or simply tapped it out of habit.

The Pixel-only phase looks almost over

Google originally limited Pause Point to the Pixel 11 series, at least according to its support page, although its messaging around availability was never completely consistent. An official Android video described the feature as available on “select Android 17 devices,” leaving the door open for a wider rollout. Older Pixel phones have since started receiving Pause Point through Android 17 QPR1, and its appearance on a OnePlus device now takes the rollout a step further.