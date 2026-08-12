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Google’s new Pixel 11 plays it safe with a few smart upgrades

The Tensor G6 chip, doubled base storage, and a lighter build headline the changes, while Google sticks with a proven formula everywhere else.

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Pixel 11 in all colors on gradient background
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After months of leaks and rumors, the Pixel 11 is officially here. Google unveiled the device alongside its Pro siblings at the Made by Google event in New York. And while it’s not a revolutionary upgrade over last year’s Pixel 10, it does bring a handful of improvements worth talking about.

A faster chip and double the base storage in a lighter chassis

The Pixel 11, like the other three models in Google’s 2026 flagship lineup, packs the new Tensor G6 processor and Titan M3 security chip. Google has also addressed a long-standing complaint by dropping the 128GB storage variant with this generation, and base storage has now doubled to 256GB, with the higher-end model offering 512GB of Zoned UFS storage for faster performance.

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The new model also sheds some weight, dropping from 7.2 ounces to 6.9 ounces, while packing a slightly larger 4,985 mAh battery. Although the Pixel 11 looks to have the same rear camera setup as its predecessor, the 48MP main image sensor has grown from 1/2.0 inch to 1/1.56 inch, which should result in better low-light performance.

Pixel 11 pistachio on gradient background
Google
Pixel 11 hibiscus on gradient background
Google

Google has also bumped Super Zoom to 30x, compared to 20x on last year’s model, and wireless charging speed has gone from 15W to 25W. The Pixel 11 comes in a couple of new color options as well. Frost and Obsidian carry over from the Pixel 10 lineup, while Indigo and Lemongrass make way for two new shades, Pistachio and Hibiscus.

On the software front, the Pixel 11 runs Android 17 out of the box, with enhanced Gemini Intelligence capabilities, a new sign language translation feature, and Circle to Search support in the Pixel Camera app. The camera app itself gains two new tools called Magic Capture and Camera Looks, and Google has also upgraded voice-to-text capabilities to remove filler words and adapt text to your style.

What Google left untouched

The 6.3-inch Actua display carries over unchanged. It’s still an OLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2424 resolution, and a 422 ppi pixel density, protected by the same Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover glass as before. Peak brightness stays the same as well, topping out at 3,000 nits, and the 120Hz refresh rate also holds steady.

Pixel 11 obsidian on gradient background
Google
Pixel 11 frost on gradient background
Google

The 13MP ultrawide, 10.8MP telephoto, and 10.5MP selfie cameras match the Pixel 10 spec for spec. Build quality hasn’t changed either, with the Pixel 11 still featuring an aluminum frame and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Wired charging speed stays the same at 30W, and so do connectivity options, with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, and USB-C 3.2 carrying over.

Pricing and availability

The Pixel 11 is now up for pre-order on the Google Store, Amazon, and Best Buy, with the 12GB+256GB configuration priced at $899.99 and the 512GB model priced at $1,019. Retail availability is set to begin next week on August 20.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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