Google’s new Pixel 11 Pro Fold is thinner, lighter, and smarter, but the battery takes a hit

Alongside the new Pixel 11 and two Pro models, Google today unveiled its latest foldable at the Made by Google event in New York. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold gets the same Tensor G6 chip as the rest of the lineup, along with a brighter display and the HiLight feature like its Pro siblings, all packed into a thinner, lighter chassis. The result is a more refined foldable, but one that makes a curious trade-off in the battery department.

Thinner, lighter, and dressed in new colors

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold sheds nearly 20 grams, dropping from 258 grams to 239 grams, and it gets thinner too, with the depth dropping from 10.8mm to 10.1mm when folded and 5.2mm to 5.0mm unfolded. The rest of the footprint stays the same, with unfolded height and width holding steady at 155.2 x 150.4mm, and folded dimensions dropping slightly, from 155.2 x 76.3 mm to 155.2 x 76mm.

The slimmer body comes with a change in materials and components too. The cover glass switches from Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to what Google calls “ultra-durable glass ceramic,” and the cover screen grows slightly from 6.4 inches to 6.5 inches, with the new display having a 1080 x 2342 resolution and 399 PPI pixel density. Peak brightness on both displays also climbs from 3,000 nits to 3,600 nits, though the remaining specifications remain unchanged. Colors get a full refresh as well, with last year’s Moonstone and Jade giving way to Olive and Obsidian.

Faster chip, but a smaller battery

Like the rest of the Pixel 11 lineup, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold switches to the Tensor G6 chip and Titan M3 security chip. Google claims the new 2nm processor offers up to 20% better power efficiency, 25% faster browsing, and 15% faster app loading compared to the outgoing chip, alongside a 50% more powerful TPU.

Unlike the Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL, which now start at 12GB of RAM on their base storage tier, the Pro Fold stays flat at 16GB across all configurations. Storage tiers also carry over untouched at 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Battery capacity takes a real hit, though, more than the marginal dips seen on the Pro and Pro XL. Typical capacity drops from 5,015mAh to 4,750mAh, a roughly 5.3% reduction, compared to the sub-2% dips on the Pro models.

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Despite the smaller battery, Google still claims 24-plus hours of battery life, the same figure it quoted for last year’s model, likely a result of the efficiency gains offered by the new chip. Wired charging speed remains the same, with Google repeating the same “up to 50% in about 30 minutes” claim using the same 30W charger, but wireless charging jumps from 15W to 25W.

A bigger main sensor and much longer zoom

The rear camera setup brings one real hardware upgrade. The 40MP main camera keeps the same f/1.7 aperture as last year’s model, but the sensor itself grows substantially, from 1/2.0 inches to 1/1.56 inches, which should offer meaningful improvements in low-light performance. The 10.5MP ultrawide and 10.8MP telephoto are the same as before. The two 10MP selfie shooters also carry over from last year’s model.

Like the Pro models, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold also brings improved Super Zoom, which climbs from 20x to 30x. In addition, it comes with a couple of camera features exclusive to the foldable form factor. Dual Screen Preview lets you see yourself on the cover screen while posing, Rear Camera Selfie uses the high-resolution rear camera for selfies by letting you frame the shot on the outer screen, and Made You Look displays animations on the cover screen to get kids or pets to look at the camera.

Multitasking gets smarter, and Gemini gets more hands-on

On the software front, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold runs Android 17 and picks up the same lineup-wide additions as the Pro and Pro XL, including Magic Capture, Camera Looks, Circle to Search in the camera app, Gemini Intelligence handling routine tasks like bookings and calls, Live Translate for videos and podcasts, sign language translation, and improved voice-to-text. Call Screen, Scam Detection, and a built-in VPN also carry over from the rest of the lineup.

The Fold’s dual screens enable a few features unique to the form factor. Split Screen lets you run two apps side by side, Bubbles turns apps like the browser or Gemini into floating windows you can check without leaving what you’re doing, and Drag & Drop support lets you move images, videos, or text between apps. Tabletop mode also returns, letting the phone prop itself up at an angle for hands-free video calls or media playback.

HiLight, the ambient light array around the flash, also comes to the Pro Fold. And the same subscription cut affecting the rest of the lineup applies here too, with the free Google AI Pro trial dropping from a full year to six months.

Pricing and availability

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is now up for pre-order on the Google Store, Amazon, and Best Buy, with the base 16GB+256GB configuration priced at $1,899.99. Pricing for the other storage tiers and details on retail availability haven’t been announced yet.