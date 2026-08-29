Hisense made a phone with a second screen you can literally take off

Smartphone makers have spent years trying to find new ways to make phones more useful without making them bigger. Hisense has taken a decidedly unusual approach: give the phone a second screen, then make that screen removable.

The Hisense A10 Ultra combines a conventional 6.13-inch color display with a detachable 4.96-inch E Ink display that attaches magnetically to the back of the phone. The E Ink panel is designed for reading and other low-power tasks, while the regular screen handles everything else. Notebookcheck reported the launch on August 28.

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It is an unusual idea, but there is a practical argument behind it. E Ink consumes very little power and remains easy to read in direct sunlight, potentially giving users a way to read books, documents, or other static content without constantly powering a conventional OLED-style display.

Two screens, but only one has to stay attached

The A10 Ultra’s main display is a 6.13-inch E Ink Carta 1300 panel with a resolution of 1,648 x 824 and 300 PPI. Despite being monochrome, it can be used for everyday tasks where battery efficiency and outdoor readability matter more than color.

A front light with adjustable color and brightness across 36 levels is included for nighttime reading. On the back sits the removable 4.96-inch LCD, which can display colors and smooth animations when the E Ink screen is not enough. The magnetic attachment system means users can simply remove the secondary display when they do not need it.

The phone also packs a 4,000mAh battery, with wireless charging at up to 15W and USB-C charging at 18W. Other specifications include a Qualcomm Q-6690 Dragonwing ARM chip, a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, NFC, Wi-Fi and an infrared transmitter. It runs Android 16 and supports Google Play.

Hisense is also offering a simpler A10 Pro without the detachable screen. The A10 Ultra starts at $400 in China, while the 8GB/128GB A10 Pro costs $2,799 yuan (around $420) and its 12GB/512GB version costs $3,499 yuan (around $520). International availability has not yet been confirmed.

It is quirky, but there is a real battery-saving idea here

The A10 Ultra’s appeal is less about having two screens for the sake of it and more about giving each display a specific job. Reading on E Ink could reduce power consumption, while the detachable color panel provides a more conventional experience when needed.

That makes the concept particularly interesting for people who read extensively on their phones. Instead of carrying an e-reader alongside a smartphone, the A10 Ultra attempts to combine both into one device – while letting users physically remove the extra screen when it becomes unnecessary.

Whether that idea catches on is another question. The detachable display adds complexity to a category where manufacturers are generally trying to make phones thinner and simpler.

For now, Hisense has produced something considerably more interesting than another rectangular Android phone. The A10 Ultra is an experiment in treating the smartphone less like a single screen and more like a modular device – and it could be a glimpse at a very different way to think about mobile displays.