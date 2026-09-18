How to get free books with Amazon Prime, even if you don’t own a Kindle

If you already pay for Amazon Prime, your membership comes with more reading perks than you might realize. Amazon gives Prime members access to free books and short stories through Amazon First Reads and Amazon Original Stories. You can read them without owning a Kindle device or Kindle Unlimited subscription, making this a handy perk whether you prefer your phone, tablet, or computer.

How to get a free book with Amazon First Reads?

Amazon First Reads lets Prime members choose one Kindle book from a new selection every month. The books come from upcoming Amazon Publishing titles and are available one month before their public release. New selections arrive on the first day of each month.

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Once you add a First Reads title to your Kindle library, it does not expire. Some months also include a bonus short read, giving you another option without spending extra. Each selection includes a note from an Amazon Publishing editor to help you decide what to read.

What else can you read without a Kindle?

Amazon Original Stories offers exclusive fiction and nonfiction designed to be finished in one sitting. The collection covers genres including romance, thrillers, memoir, and science fiction. You can read these stories as Kindle books or listen to their audiobooks through Audible.

You can access both benefits through the free Kindle app on a compatible phone or tablet. They also work on computers, Fire tablets, and Kindle e-readers. You do not need a Kindle Unlimited subscription either. Prime also includes access to selected ebooks, audiobooks, comics, and manga. Members can additionally get two audiobook credits through an Audible Premium Plus trial.

If you are not a Prime member, Amazon currently offers a 30-day trial for eligible customers. Standard US pricing is $14.99 monthly or $139 annually. If you’ve had Prime this whole time and never touched any of it, it’s worth finally checking what you’ve been missing.