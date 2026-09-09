How to watch Apple’s September 9 launch event and catch the live reveal of new iPhones

Apple’s “Surprise and shine” event kicks off Wednesday, September 9, at 1PM ET / 10AM PT from Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The event is expected to bring some of Apple’s biggest hardware announcements of the year, including its first foldable iPhone.

If you want to see the announcements as they happen, Apple is giving you a few ways to tune in.

How to watch Apple’s September 9 event

Apple will livestream the event through its Apple Events website, the Apple TV app, and YouTube.

Recommended Videos

The YouTube stream is probably the easiest option if you’re watching from a browser or a device without the Apple TV app. You can open the stream ahead of time and set a reminder so you don’t miss the 1PM ET / 10AM PT start.

If you can’t watch live, Apple’s event streams are also available to replay afterward, so you can catch up on the announcements once the presentation ends.

What to expect

The star of the show, of course, is expected to be Apple’s first foldable smartphone. According to Bloomberg, Apple is going to call it the iPhone Duo. The name may not be surprising, but there’s plenty of excitement around the device. It will reportedly use a passport-style form factor similar to what we’ve already seen from the Xiaomi 18 Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8.

There will reportedly be two cameras on the back, while the usual Face ID system could be replaced by a Touch ID fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button. It’s expected to come in two colors, likely start at around $2,000, and support the Apple Pencil.

Apple is also expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max later today. The overall design is expected to remain similar to the iPhone 17 Pro series, but several upgrades could be on the way. Rumors point to a bigger battery, a smaller pill-shaped Dynamic Island cutout, and upgraded camera hardware with a mechanical aperture system.

The price increase may also be smaller than earlier rumors suggested. The latest reports claim Apple will raise the price of the iPhone 18 Pro by $100 compared with its predecessor. The baseline iPhone 18 reportedly won’t appear at this event and has instead been pushed to early 2027 alongside the second-generation iPhone Air.

The Apple Watch Series 12 and a new Apple Watch Ultra model are expected to make an appearance as well. Their designs are reportedly staying familiar, with Apple instead focusing on faster performance along with new AI-driven features and health capabilities.

Finally, there’s the AirPods 5. They’re expected to retain the basic design of the AirPods 4 while bringing improved noise cancellation.