How to watch Google’s August 12 Made by Google event, and what to expect

Google is heading back to New York for its next Made by Google event, where it’s set to unveil the Pixel 11 series. The company has confirmed the show for August 12, teasing “the next generation of Pixel” alongside artwork showing a shiny gold camera visor. If you want to watch the announcements as they happen, here is everything you need to know.

Made by Google August 2026: How to watch

Google will stream the event live on the Made by Google YouTube channel, with a mirrored feed also available on the Google Store. New York City will host the show for a second year straight, and the keynote is scheduled for 6 PM ET on Wednesday, August 12. Viewers on the West Coast can tune in at 3 PM PT instead.

UK viewers should plan for 11 PM BST that same evening, while those in continental Europe and India should set reminders for midnight CEST and 3.30 AM IST on August 13.

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Google has pushed the keynote later than usual this year, but pre-orders will open ahead of the launch. Google Store listings show pre-orders for the Pixel 11 series opening at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT on August 12, eight hours before the keynote begins.

What to expect

Google has confirmed more than a date and a city for its upcoming event. The company has officially teased the Pixel 11 Pro, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and the Pixel Watch 5, though it hasn’t shared specifics yet. Leaks have filled in most of the details, offering a clear picture of what’s coming.

The Pixel 11 lineup is expected to include four phones: the base Pixel 11, the Pixel 11 Pro, the Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. All four are rumored to pack Google’s new Tensor G6 chip, reportedly the company’s first built on a 2nm process.

Leaks point to a modest refresh for the standard Pixel 11, with double the base storage at 256GB. Its camera specs are contested, with some reports describing just two rear cameras and others insisting the telephoto lens will survive. The Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL appear to get more substantial upgrades, including a new camera sensor and improved zoom range, plus a camera-bar LED feature called “Pixel Glow” or “HiLight.”

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is said to keep its 8-inch inner display while trimming to 10.1mm folded, and could add a telephoto lens for the first time on a Pixel foldable. Some reports suggest it may not launch alongside the rest of the lineup and could arrive a few weeks later.

A price hike is also expected. Google’s VP of devices and services, Shakil Barkat, has confirmed that adjustments are coming due to rising component costs, though exact figures remain unconfirmed. Leaks suggest increases of around $100 across the lineup.

The Pixel Watch 5 keeps its familiar round design in Google’s own teaser, and leaked marketing images point to modest internal upgrades, including double the storage at 64GB and Wear OS 7, alongside a price increase of $30 to $50 over the Pixel Watch 4.

Google may also introduce two new accessories at the event. Leaked retail listings point to a first-party Pixel Tag item tracker, a pill-shaped Bluetooth device priced around $30 that works with Google’s Find Hub network, though UWB support for precision finding remains unconfirmed. Separately, a new dark green Pixel Buds Pro 2 colorway has surfaced in a leaked listing, matching the green tones expected across the Pixel 11 lineup, with no hardware changes reported.

With nearly every spec already public, Wednesday’s event may be more about software and AI features than the devices themselves. Tune into the livestream at 6 PM ET to see how much of what’s leaked holds up.