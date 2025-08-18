How to watch the Pixel 10 launch at the Made by Google event

The Google Pixel 10 series will be announced tomorrow, August 20, and you’ll be able to watch the Made by Google event live.

It’s set to be a bumper session too, with four phones expected to show up alongside the Pixel Watch 4 and new Pixel Buds. If you’re a Pixel fan, this is the launch event you’ve been waiting for.

When is the Pixel 10 launch event?

It’s tomorrow! The Made by Google event will start at 1pm ET (10am PT) on August 20.

This is a physical event being held in New York City, but it’s strictly invite-only, so you won’t be able to just show up.

The good news is, the Digital Trends team has an invite and will be reporting from the launch event, so make sure you keep an eye out for our Pixel 10 live blog come August 20.

How can I watch the Pixel 10 launch event?

The launch event is being also livestreamed on YouTube for anyone without an invite to watch, and we’ve embedded the video player at the top of this article to make it easy for you to watch.

While the main stream will be in English, Google is also running streams in German, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Google hasn’t confirmed how long the event will last, but last year’s Pixel 9 launch lasted a mammoth one hour and 20 minutes.

As it looks like we’ll be getting another jam-packed event this year, make sure you find yourself a comfy seat and stock up on snacks – we could be in for another marathon session.

What will be announced at the Pixel 10 launch event?

Google has pretty much confirmed what we’ll be seeing during its August 20 launch, with smartphone, a watch and some earbuds all on the table – as shown in the image above, taken from Google’s trailer for the event.

Here are what the various teasers, leaks and rumors are pointing towards.

Pixel 10 series

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch 4

Pixel Buds

Google Pixel Buds 4

Google Pixel Buds Pro 3

And with AI being the hot topic in the tech world, we’d expect Gemini to get more than a few mentions during the show.

