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I found six Android phone bargains worth your attention during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days

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Electronics, Screen, Computer Hardware
Digital Trends
Best Prime Day Amazon Deals
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
This story is part of the Digital Trends Prime Day 2026 coverage
Updated less than 26 minutes ago

Finding a genuine smartphone bargain during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. To save you the hassle, I’ve sifted through the noise to select six standout deals on Android phones that deliver incredible value for every budget. From budget picks under $300 to cutting-edge foldables, these six picks deliver real savings of up to 33% off.

Google Pixel 11 Pro – $849 (23% off)

Pixel 11 Pro on confetti background
Google/Digital Trends

Google’s Pixel 11 Pro is easily one of the premier highlights of this sale. It pairs a refined design with top-tier camera hardware and deep Gemini AI integration, making it a dream for those looking for a feature-packed phone that easily fits into one hand. A solid $250 discount brings this flagship experience down to a far more palatable price point.

Key spec/featureDetails
Display6.3-inch Super Actua OLED, 120Hz
ProcessorGoogle Tensor G6
Cameras50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP 5x telephoto, 42MP selfie
Battery & charging4,850mAh, 30W wired, 25W wireless
Special featuresDeep Gemini AI integration, IP68 rating, 7 major OS updates
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE – $574.99 (18% off)

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE on confetti background
Samsung/Digital Trends

If you want flagship-tier essentials without breaking the bank, the Galaxy S26 FE hits the sweet spot. It delivers Samsung’s vibrant AMOLED display, reliable triple cameras, and a full suite of Galaxy AI tools. At under $575, it’s an ideal mid-range option for buyers on a budget.

Key spec/featureDetails
Display6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 120Hz
ProcessorExynos 2500
Cameras50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 8MP 3x telephoto, 12MP selfie
Battery & charging4,900mAh, 45W wired, 15W wireless
Special featuresGalaxy AI suite, IP68 rating, 7 major OS updates
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 – $1,549.99 (18% off)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 on confetti background
Samsung/Digital Trends

For those looking to maximize productivity on the go, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is a great pick. Its expansive inner display gives you a tablet-like experience, letting you run multiple apps side-by-side or scroll social feeds while watching videos. At $350 off, the premium foldable becomes significantly easier to justify for power users wanting a mobile workstation in their pocket.

Key spec/featureDetails
Display7.6-inch main foldable OLED, 5.5-inch cover OLED, 120Hz
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy
Cameras50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 2x 10MP selfie
Battery & charging4,800mAh, 45W wired, 20W wireless
Special featuresMulti-active window, IP48 rating, 7 major OS updates
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A57 – $399.99 (33% off)

Samsung Galaxy A57 on confetti background
Samsung/Digital Trends

Samsung’s A-series continues to dominate the affordable segment, and the Galaxy A57 is no exception. It offers a large 120Hz screen, great battery life, and years of guaranteed software support at a great price, and the 33% Prime Day discount makes it one of the best value picks of the sale.

Key spec/featureDetails
Display6.7-inch Super AMOLED+, 120Hz
ProcessorExynos 1680
Cameras50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, 12MP selfie
Battery & charging5,000mAh, 45W wired
Special featuresIP68 rating, 6 major OS updates
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G 2026 – $237.49 (21% off)

Moto G 2026 on confetti backlground
Motorola/Digital Trends

If keeping your spending as low as possible is your primary goal, the Moto G 2026 is a steal. It offers a clean Android experience, multi-day battery life, and a smooth display for daily browsing and social media. With over $60 off, this budget entry is even sweeter this Prime Day.

Key spec/featureDetails
Display6.7-inch IPS LCD, 120Hz
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6300
Cameras50MP main, 2MP macro, 32MP selfie
Battery & charging5,200mAh, 30W wired
Special featuresmicroSD card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2026 – $399.99 (20% off)

Moto G Stylus 2026 on confetti background
Motorola/Digital Trends

Built-in stylus support remains a rarity outside expensive flagships from Samsung, which makes the Moto G Stylus 2026 a unique pick. At $399.99, it gives you a smooth 120Hz display, built-in pen functionality, and solid battery life at a fraction of the cost.

Key spec/featureDetails
Display6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz
ProcessorSnapdragon 6 Gen 3
Cameras50MP main, 13MP ultrawide, 32MP selfie
Battery & charging5,200mAh, 68W wired, 15W wireless
Special featuresIP68/69 rating, microSD card slot, Built-in stylus, 3.5mm headphone jack
Buy at Amazon
Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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