I tested Vivo X500 Pro Max with a videographer. Its camera chops blew us away.

Smartphone cameras have reached a point where the spec sheet rarely tells the full story. You can read about megapixel counts and sensor sizes all day, but until you get a device into the hands of someone who actually shoots for a living, it’s hard to gauge what those numbers mean in real-world use.

To test out the Vivo X500 Pro Max’s improved video capabilities, which the company focused on heavily during its launch in China earlier this month, I handed it over to a professional content creator and videographer. He already relies on the Vivo X300 Pro as his primary phone for filming Reels and B-roll. In fact, he prefers it over his iPhone 17 Pro, a staple on our list of the best camera phones and widely considered the gold standard for mobile filmmaking. That made him the ideal candidate to see if the new flagship takes a meaningful leap forward.

It took only a few shoots to win him over, and a trio of improvements sealed the deal.

Shadow detail and dynamic range that feel like a cinema camera

The first thing he noticed was a massive leap in how the main camera handles complex lighting scenarios. Midday sunlight is notoriously unforgiving, forcing smartphone cameras to choose between blown-out highlights and crushed shadows. The X500 Pro Max handled the scenario surprisingly well, outperforming its predecessor in terms of highlights, shadows, and color reproduction.

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That contrast becomes obvious when you look at the following side-by-side comparison shot in Log in Pro mode using identical settings on both phones. On the left, the X300 Pro struggles with the sky, blowing out the cloud definition in the top right corner. On the right, the X500 Pro Max preserves the subtle textures in those same bright clouds.

The difference boils down to the upgraded sensor on the newer model. The main camera on the X500 Pro Max incorporates a LOFIC sensor capable of delivering up to 17 stops of dynamic range. By capturing significantly more highlight data at the hardware level, it prevents bright areas from blowing out to pure white.

The shadows at the bottom of the frame tell a similar story. To keep dark areas from losing detail, smartphones often lift shadow levels. That is why the base of the frame on the X300 Pro looks noticeably lighter. It sacrifices contrast just to keep things visible. Thanks to the X500 Pro Max’s higher dynamic range, the same area offers more contrast without losing any detail.

Color accuracy sees a welcome jump as well. The foliage on the X300 Pro takes on a yellow hue, while the X500 Pro Max renders the leaves in a more natural green. This is likely a result of how the phones handle white balance in tricky lighting, with the newer model avoiding the artificial warm tint its predecessor added to the scene.

The phone’s telephoto stabilization and autofocus were just as impressive. As shown in the clip above, shot handheld in the phone’s default video mode using the 400mm teleconverter, the footage stays remarkably steady while keeping the bird in focus.

Real-time monitoring gets a major upgrade with custom LUT support

Color grading is essential for serious video creators, as it helps them define the look and feel of their work. But the catch with shooting Log footage on a smartphone is that you are usually stuck looking at a flat, washed-out image on your screen while recording, making it tough to judge exposure and mood on the fly.

Vivo already offers a solution on the X300 Pro with a feature that lets you preview footage with two built-in presets. However, the device doesn’t let you import your preferred LUTs, at least on the global version, leaving you locked into those default options. The X500 Pro Max fixes that with a dedicated custom LUT import option.

My friend appreciated the ability to load his go-to color profile onto the device, as it lets him monitor the footage with his signature look applied in real time. Importing LUTs is pretty straightforward, with plenty of options baked in to transfer LUT files from a PC, social media apps, and other sources. You can also download more LUTs from Vivo’s website.

By default, this feature only applies the LUT to the preview and keeps the flat Log file for post-production editing. However, there is an option to bake the look into the final video file, which can save hours of color grading for quick social posts.

Cinematic slow motion with 4K at 240fps support

Extreme high-frame-rate recording is another area where smartphone cameras usually hit a wall. In most cases, pushing for higher frame rates forces you to drop down to 1080p, leaving you with soft, noisy footage that looks out of place next to 4K clips. The X500 Pro Max addresses this by adding native 4K recording at 240fps on the primary camera. This lets you slow fast-moving action down to an 8x quarter-speed playback while keeping the image crisp and detailed enough to fit seamlessly into a high-resolution timeline.

What makes this feature practical rather than a gimmick is how well the sensor handles detail without starving for light. Shooting at 240 frames per second requires a fast shutter speed, which often introduces heavy grain on small sensors. The X500 Pro Max captures enough clean data to keep textures sharp and clear, making high-resolution slow motion a viable tool for quick creative cuts.

Where the X500 Pro Max still falls short

No flagship is without its quirks, and my friend was quick to point out some of the things he didn’t like about Vivo’s latest. His most immediate frustration was the camera interface, which looks cluttered with too many features and tiny buttons that aren’t easy to hit when you need to make fast, precise adjustments on the fly. It is a criticism I heard from a few other reviewers on my Vivo press trip as well.

He also noted a key limitation compared to the latest iPhones. Unlike the iPhone 18 Pro and 17 Pro, the X500 Pro Max lacks Open Gate recording support. He missed being able to capture using the full aspect ratio of the sensor, which gives him the flexibility to reformat a single video shoot for both vertical and horizontal platforms without quality loss.

Then there’s the price. While Vivo has not yet announced international pricing, the launch figures in China highlight a steep jump. The X300 Pro launched in China at a starting price of CNY 5,299 (~$790). The X500 Pro Max pushes the entry barrier up to CNY 6,999 (~$1,045) for the base 12GB + 256GB model, with higher configurations stretching up to CNY 8,999. That 1,700 yuan price hike places the phone squarely against Ultra-tier rivals competing for a spot among the best phones on the market, making it a harder pill for him to swallow.

Despite the few hiccups, the X500 Pro Max made a lasting impression on someone who relies on smartphone cameras for video production every day. By focusing on hardware improvements like the LOFIC sensor and workflow features like custom LUTs, Vivo has built a phone that feels genuinely tuned for video creators. For anyone looking to produce professional-looking content on a smartphone, it sets a high bar for what mobile filmmaking can look like.