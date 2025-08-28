 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones

I tried PixelSnap on the Pixel 10, here’s why every Android phone needs it

By
Angled view of the back of the Google Pixel 10 Pro in Porcelain in the hand
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

It’s taken several years of requests, but we finally have a native MagSafe competitor for one of the best Android phones. The new Pixel 10 series comes with PixelSnap, the company’s new Qi2-based magnetic wireless charging solution, but as with all features, there’s nuance to that statement.

The Pixel 10 series is the first Android phone with magnets built in, but it supports two different Qi2 standards depending on the phone. Most phones support the Qi 2 charging standard, which includes 15W magnetic wireless charging. However, one phone supports the Qi 2.2 standard, offering even higher speeds.

Recommended Videos

Then there’s Google’s new accessories and the wider range of MagSafe accessories. Are they compatible with PixelSnap? I’ve been testing PixelSnap on the Pixel 10 Pro for the past few days, complete with Google’s new Pixel Stand and PixelSnap. Here’s why every phone should include magnets for Qi 2 charging. 

Google is the first to support Qi2… somewhat.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold in Jade
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

It’s first worth noting that while Google is the first to support Qi2 natively on Android, many of the best Android phones support 15W wireless charging natively, or 15W Qi2 charging with an additional case. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra, as well as flagship phones from Oppo and others, all feature Qi2-compatible cases that place the magnets within the case, rather than within the phone itself.

This is great for ultra-thin phones like the Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy Z Fold 7, but it means you’re limited to the official Qi2 magnet case or third-party cases that may not work properly. I tested the Galaxy Z Fold 7 magnetic case, and while it’s fantastic, it’s not my favorite as it lacks accessories like a kickstand or a grip handle.

The OnePlus 13 with its Sandstone case.
OnePlus 13 with Sandstone case and wireless charging insert Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Pixel 10 series addresses this issue with built-in magnets, but it does result in the phones being slightly thicker than last year’s Pixel 9 series. It also means that we’re less likely to see native magnetic charging in ultra-thin phones like the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, or in more affordable handsets like the iPhone 16e, which doesn’t officially support MagSafe even via an additional case.

PixelSnap: one name with two charging speeds

Google Pixel Stand with PixelSnap
The new Google Pixel Stand with Pixelsnap Charger Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

As I mentioned above, PixelSnap is the overarching name for Google’s new magnetic charging solution, in the same way that Apple uses the MagSafe branding. Within PixelSnap, there are two distinct solutions, depending on which phone you buy,

The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold all support the current base level of PixelSnap, otherwise known as Qi2 charging. This offers 15-watt magnetic charging from many MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers. It’s somewhat surprising that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold doesn’t support the faster standard, especially as it’s the most expensive phone in Google’s lineup.

PixelSnap charger and Pixel Stand
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Instead, the Pixel 10 Pro XL has the fastest PixelSnap charging speeds. It supports the Qi 2.2 charging standard, which delivers 25W via a wireless charger when connected to a 30-watt power socket. For context, this is the same maximum speed as MagSafe on the iPhone 16 Pro series, and incidentally, identical to the maximum wired charging speed on many of the best Samsung phones

Regarding wired charging, the Pixel 10 Pro XL also features faster wired charging. While the rest of the Pixel 10 series supports 30-watt wired charging, the Pixel 10 Pro XL boosts this to 45-watt, which matches the maximum wired charging speed of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. 

Ring stand for the Google Pixel 10.
Google

The last point to note is that the maximum PixelSnap charging speed is still only half the maximum found on the best folding phones, as well as rival smartphones available in the US, such as the 50W wireless charging on the OnePlus 13. It’s also slower than the 30W wireless charging speeds supported by the Razr Ultra 2025 — although Motorola doesn’t support magnetic charging — as are the wired speeds, with the Razr Ultra 2025 supporting 67W charging over USB-C.

I love that PixelSnap works with MagSafe accessories

The cameras on the Google Pixel 10 Pro in Porcelain in the hand
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

I’ve used the new Pixel Stand, which comes with a magnetic charging puck and is compatible with PixelSnap. However, the best thing about PixelSnap is that it works flawlessly with millions of MagSafe-compatible iPhone accessories.

I have more than 20 different MagSafe accessories that I use — both at home and on the go — and PixelSnap means I don’t need an additional accessory to charge; walk up to the charger, let the magnets do their job, and your Pixel phone will charge. It’s the easiest charging solution on an Android phone, especially thanks to the wide range of MagSafe accessories.

Related: 
5 phones to buy instead of the Pixel 10

Of course, you can choose to use Google’s new PixelSnap accessories. The Pixelsnap Charger is a wireless charging puck that can easily attach to the PixelStand, offering maximum flexibility for how you want to use it. 

Google Pixel Stand with PixelSnap
The new Google Pixel Stand with PixelSnap Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Then there’s the new Pixelsnap Ring Stand, which attaches magnetically to your phone and can be used as a kickstand to prop it up. The official Pixel 10 cases also support PixelSnap, so you can still use all your accessories, although I’ve found that it makes it slightly harder to attach to a magnetic charger.

Overall, PixelSnap is the most convenient charging solution for an Android phone, and I would like every phone maker to include magnets in their phones. The only issue is whether they’ll stay as thin as they are now.

Nirave Gondhia
Nirave Gondhia
Contributor
Nirave is a creator, evangelist, and founder of House of Tech. A heart attack at 33 inspired him to publish the Impact of…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold hands on: key improvements and one flaw
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold in Jade

A year before the expected launch of the iPhone Fold, the world of folding phones has become fiercely competitive. Oppo first dropped the world’s thinnest folding phone — the Oppo Find N5 — earlier this year, but then limited its release to just China and Singapore. 

A few months later, Honor launched the new Magic V5 at the beginning of July, which stole the Find N5’s title, and just a week later, Samsung launched the most impressive folding phone this year, the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Unlike its competitors, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a key advantage: it’s available in all major markets, including the US.

Read more
Google Pixel 10 Pro and XL hands on: small upgrades make a big impact
Google Pixel 10 Pro / 10 Pro XL

The Pixel 9 Pro was arguably the phone of the year last year, as Google introduced a vast array of improvements designed to compete with the best phones. 

Upgrades to the display, camera, processor, and battery yielded one of the best phones I’ve ever used, and several welcome improvements in the software meant the Pixel 9 Pro was also the first Google phone to persuade me that Google can make great phones.

Read more
Google Pixel 10 pulls off an iPhone MagSafe trick with more style
MagSafe for Android? Nope. This is Google Pixelsnap.
Ring snap on the Google Pixel 10.

Google has finally lifted the covers from its Pixel 10 series phones, arming them with a faster silicon, better camera, and loads of meaningful AI features. But the star of the show is the next-gen charging wireless system, which is going to finally address the yearnings of an Apple MagSafe-like facility for all Android fans out there.

What is changing? 

Read more