I’m a sucker for colorful phones, and Google knows exactly what it’s doing

Color has a funny way of grabbing my attention. It could be a bright bunch of flowers, a colorful bottle sitting on a shelf, a funky piece of home decor, or even something as small as a pair of earbuds. And when it comes to phones, I’m the same. Give me an interesting color, and I’m probably going to notice it before anything else.

Phone makers clearly know this, too. Apple has been playing with colorful iPhones for years, with the iPhone 5c being one of the earliest and most obvious examples. Google has embraced color with its Pixel lineup as well, especially since the Pixel 5 era. But over the years, I’ve started to feel that Google does phone colors better than almost anyone else. It doesn’t just slap a bright shade on the back and call it a day. Its colors tend to have personality. That feeling became even stronger when Google unveiled the Pixel 11 series at its Made by Google event. The moment I saw the new lineup, the colors were among the first things that caught my eye. And once again, Google reminded me why Pixel colors are some of my favorites in the business.

The Pixels are anything but shy

Google has given us four Pixel phones this year: the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. But what I love is that Google hasn’t treated color like an afterthought. There’s actually a decent amount of personality spread across the lineup, whether you want something that blends in or a phone that practically announces itself when you pull it out of your pocket. The Pixel 11 is easily the most playful of the bunch. You can get it in Frost, Hibiscus, Obsidian, or Pistachio, while the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL come in the slightly more grown-up Canyon, Olive, Fog, and Obsidian shades. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold keeps things much simpler, with just Olive and Obsidian to choose from. So, yes, Google still saves some of its more adventurous colors for the regular Pixel, but at least the Pro models aren’t stuck with four different interpretations of gray.

And then there’s Hibiscus. Oh, Hibiscus. That’s easily the color I’d pick this year. It immediately reminds me of the iPhone 17 Pro’s Cosmic Orange, because they have the same unapologetically vibrant energy. These are phones that don’t want to disappear inside a black case or quietly sit on a table. They want you to notice them. Hibiscus, in particular, is the kind of color I can imagine spotting from across a room and immediately knowing exactly which phone it is. Judge my taste all you want, subtle has never really been my thing.

That’s also why I appreciate what Google is doing here. Look around the Android world, and you’ll find plenty of beautiful phones, but so many manufacturers still play it incredibly safe with black, white, silver, gray, and the occasional dark blue. They look premium, sure, but after a while, they can also start looking a little too similar. Pixels rarely have that problem. Even the softer shades have a little character, while colors like Hibiscus and Pistachio genuinely pop. They’re bright, fun, and instantly recognizable without making the phones feel cheap. In a sea of increasingly serious-looking smartphones, Google seems perfectly happy to let its Pixels shine a little brighter. And I’m absolutely here for it.

Everything is color-coordinated for you

Google has carried that same colorful energy over to its official cases, and this is one of those small decisions I appreciate more than I expected. Say you fall for the Hibiscus Pixel 11, as I clearly have. You don’t have to cover that personality with a boring black or gray case. Google also sells a matching Hibiscus case, so you can protect the phone without completely changing the look you bought it for in the first place.

Whenever a smartphone brand launches a particularly bright or unusual color, finding a case that actually complements it can be a pain. You might get ten different case options, but somehow they’re all black, gray, navy blue, or a shade that doesn’t quite match the phone. And if you really want that beautiful color underneath to remain visible, the easiest answer is usually the good old transparent case.

I’ve gone down that road plenty of times, and I’m not a huge fan. A clear case looks fantastic on day one because you get protection without hiding the phone. Give it a little time, though, and dirt starts collecting around the edges, fingerprints become more noticeable, and some transparent cases eventually begin looking yellow and tired. Suddenly, that gorgeous phone you wanted to show off doesn’t look nearly as gorgeous anymore. Then you buy another clear case, and the whole cycle starts again.

That’s why I like Google’s approach here. If I’m buying the Hibiscus Pixel 11, I can get the matching case and keep that same bright look going. And Google hasn’t stopped with cases, either. Even the Pixel Ring Stand gets a little color this year, with Canyon, Olive, and Black options. That means you can actually mix and match the accessories with your phone and case rather than having a bright Pixel attached to a sea of boring accessories. It’s a small detail, sure, but that’s what makes the whole lineup feel more considered. Google isn’t just giving you a colorful phone and leaving you to figure out the rest. It’s building that personality into the accessories around it, too.

Olive from head to toe

I also really like how Google has leaned into the whole matching-ecosystem idea this year. If you pick up the Pixel 11 Pro or Pixel 11 Pro XL in Olive, your phone doesn’t have to be the only device wearing that color. You can pair it with a Pixel Watch 5 in a complementary Olive shade and even grab the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in Olive to complete the look.

And I’m a sucker for this kind of coordination. Most of us already carry a phone, wear a smartwatch, and throw a pair of earbuds into our bag every day, so there’s something satisfying about having all three look like they actually belong together. The Olive shade works particularly well for this because it has personality without screaming for attention. Put the phone, watch, and earbuds next to each other, and there’s a visual consistency that makes the entire ecosystem feel a little more intentional and, dare I say, more premium. Apple has long understood the appeal of making its devices and accessories feel like part of the same family, and I’m glad Google is pushing further in that direction, too.

Keep the colors coming

For me, Google remains one of the best in the business when it comes to smartphone colors, and the Pixel 11 series is another great example of why. There’s something for almost everyone, whether you want to stand out with Hibiscus or keep things a little more understated with Olive. More importantly, Google isn’t afraid to have some fun. When so many smartphones are starting to look and feel increasingly similar, a great color can give a device its own identity and make it feel more personal. I’m loving what Google has done this year, and I hope it keeps taking these little risks with future Pixels. After all, phones are serious enough already; their colors don’t have to be.