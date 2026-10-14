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Apple’s redesigned Health app has disappeared, and users will have to wait longer

Just as the redesigned Health app was starting to look promising, Apple has pulled it from the latest beta and delayed the experience for testers.

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new apple health app design
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

I was enjoying using the new Apple Health app design overhaul. Instead of throwing a long list of data at me, it presented my health data in an easily digestible format. It also added useful features like a readiness score, a longevity tab, and more.

Sadly, it seems users will have to wait even longer for this update to hit their iPhones, as Apple has just removed the new design from the latest iOS 27.2 developer beta 4.

What happened to the new Health app?

Apple first showed off the redesigned Health app back in September. It made its debut with iOS 27.2 developer beta 1, and Apple later rolled it out to public beta testers with public beta 1 and 2.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Apple Watch Series 12 Health app Insights and Sleep Score
Apple

The new app brought some exciting additions, including a health age data point and continuously updating metrics for heart health, sleep, readiness, fitness, and more. It felt like a big step toward making the Health app a true health companion.

iOS 27.2 beta update 4
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

However, with today’s developer beta 4 release, the new Health app is gone, and the older version is back in its place.

Will you lose your health data?

Thankfully, you won’t. Apple says any Health data added during the beta testing period will be kept, and you can still view it in the Settings app. So, you don’t have to worry about losing weeks of tracked data.

When will the new Health app arrive?

Apple has confirmed that the updated Health app is still planned for release later this year. It seems the company simply needs more time to polish the experience before it reaches everyone’s iPhone.

Apple health app showing new redesign coming later this year
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

While the delay is disappointing, I would rather wait a few extra weeks for a stable Health app than deal with a buggy one. Hopefully, Apple brings it back in one of the upcoming iOS 27.2 betas.


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Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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