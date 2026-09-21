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iOS 27.2 beta reveals how Apple plans to stop its anti-theft feature from locking your iPhone by mistake

Apple’s unannounced iPhone anti-theft feature now has a name.

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Apple iPhone 17 in Lavender Purple
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Few things trigger panic faster than reaching for your phone and realizing it is no longer there. Losing one is bad enough, but having an unlocked phone snatched from your hand creates an even bigger problem. A thief may get a brief window to access personal information before the device gets locked.

Apple has been working on a feature designed for exactly that situation. New references found by 9to5Mac in iOS 27.2 beta 2 reveal more about the feature, internally called AutoLock, and how Apple plans to keep it from locking an iPhone when nothing is actually wrong.

Your iPhone won’t rely on just one warning sign

AutoLock appears to look at several things before deciding whether an iPhone may have been stolen. A sudden burst of acceleration could be one warning sign. Losing contact with a paired Apple Watch could provide another, especially if the watch remains unreachable for a while. Apple is also looking at prolonged network loss and how long an iPhone has remained unlocked.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
iPhone 18 Pro in Burgundy (left) and Glacier (right) Shikhar Mehrotra / Digital Trends

Earlier references had already suggested Apple could use motion data, Apple Watch proximity, and familiar locations to figure out whether a phone had been taken from its owner. Apple is now adding checks that can tell AutoLock when everything is probably fine. Successfully using Face ID or Touch ID could stop a lock from happening, while activity inside certain apps and being in a familiar location may do the same. Repeated automatic locks can also trigger a cooldown that temporarily prevents AutoLock from stepping in again.

Android has had a similar trick for a while

Google introduced Theft Detection Lock with Android 15 in 2024. It can detect movement associated with someone grabbing a phone and moving away before automatically locking the device. Android also offers Offline Device Lock and Remote Lock as part of its theft protection tools.

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Apple’s version could lean more heavily on its ecosystem by using an Apple Watch and familiar locations as extra context before deciding whether to lock the iPhone. AutoLock is still not available to users in iOS 27.2 beta 2. Apple appears to be testing the detection system quietly in the background while leaving the actual automatic-lock action switched off for now. The company has not said when, or if, the feature will be released publicly.

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Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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