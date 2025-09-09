 Skip to main content
iPhone 17 launch live: follow the build-up to today’s Apple event

Join us for the build up to Apple's event when we expect to see the iPhone 17 series, AirPods Pro 3 and more

Happy iPhone day to all who celebrate this momentous date in the tech calendar.

There’s nothing quite like a new iPhone launch day. And I should know, as I’ve been covering them for over a decade. Back when we had a physical home button, chunky bezels and single camera on the back. How times have changed.

For Apple’s 2025 installment we’re looking at a number of potential new products, from a quartet of iPhone 17 handsets including the much-talked about iPhone 17 Air, to the new Apple Watch 11 and Ultra 3, and perhaps even new AirPods Pro 3 and an Apple TV.

There’s plenty to talk about then, and we’re bringing you all the latest news, analysis and reaction as it happens right here with our iPhone 17 launch live blog.

How long is the iPhone 17 launch event?

This isn’t going to be a quick half hour from Apple. Looking back on past events, I fully expect the iPhone 17 launch to last over an hour.

This is how long previous iPhone launch events have lasted;

iPhone 16 (2024)Launch date: Monday 9 September
Length: 1 hour, 38 minutes
iPhone 15 (2023)Launch date: Tuesday 12 September
Length: 1 hour, 22 minutes
iPhone 14 (2022)Launch date: Wednesday 7 September
Length: 1 hour, 34 minutes
iPhone 13 (2021)Launch date: Tuesday 14 September
Length: 1 hour, 18 minutes

How can I watch the iPhone 17 launch event?

Apple is live-streaming the its September 9 event on YouTube and via its website.

    John McCann
    John McCann
    Managing Editor
    John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
