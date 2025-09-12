 Skip to main content
iPhone 17 pre-orders live: delivery dates pushed back for 17 Pro Max

You can pre-order the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 series today.

By
Color options for iPhone 17.
Apple

Pre-orders for Apple’s new iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max and super-slim iPhone Air are now open.

iPhone 17 Pro Max most popular?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is the first of the new iPhones to see its delivery estimates pushed back from the original September 19 date.

New pre-orders for the Silver and Cosmic Orange colors are now expected to arrive with buyers in October, while the Blue hue is now saying the end of September.

When can I pre-order the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air?

Pre-orders for the new iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air opened at 5am PT (8am PT) on September 12.

When will I get my new iPhone 17 or iPhone Air?

While pre-orders opened today, Apple won’t start shipping its new handsets, and stocking them in stores, until Friday 19 September.

It means if you pre-order today, you’ll have at least a week to wait for your new phone to arrive. And if certain models prove particularly popular, we may see delivery estimates slip into the following weeks.

How much does the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air cost?

iPhone 17 price

  • 256GB: $799
  • 512GB: $999

iPhone Air price

  • 256GB: $999
  • 512GB: $1,199
  • 1TB: $1,399

iPhone 17 Pro price

  • 256GB: $1,099
  • 512GB: $1,299
  • 1TB: $1,499

iPhone 17 Pro Max price

  • 256GB: $1,199
  • 512GB: $1,399
  • 1TB: $1,599
  • 2TB: $1,999

iPhone 17 pre-order live blog

September 12, 2025 7:00 AM
    John McCann
    John McCann
    Managing Editor
    John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
    Samsung Galaxy S26 might get a confusing, iPhone-inspired name
    It's the Galaxy S26 in spirit, but with "Pro" on the ID card.
    iPhone 16 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S25.

    Samsung is in full swing at prepping its next wave of flagship phones that will arrive early next year, including plans for a super-sized foldable, too. That also means leaks are coming in hot, and the latest one claims to reveal the upcoming Galaxy S26 Pro that will go head-to-head against the iPhone 17.

    What's this new "Pro" phone from Samsung?

    The iPhone 17 Pro lets you create this iconic movie effect. But there’s a catch
    Apple's latest iPhone has a Hollywood-level trick up its sleeve.
    A rugby game captured by the iPhone 17 Pro.

    Apple has just unveiled the iPhone 17 series, with the premium Pro model featuring a chassis crafted from a single piece of aluminum, a larger battery, a new “vapor chamber” for cooling, and a display that’s three times more scratch resistant, among other improvements.

    But as always, the tech giant has focused heavily on boosting the camera specs, with all three rear cameras given a 48-megapixel sensor, and the telephoto camera getting an 8x optical lens (up from 5x). The iPhone 17 Pro also has a new 18-megapixel Center Stage front-facing camera featuring a square sensor with a wider field of view, supporting portrait or landscape selfies while holding the phone vertically.

    I love that Apple’s made the iPhone 17 almost impossible to ignore
    The Pro-tier perks you've yearned for, but at a far more approachable asking price.
    Table hosting an iPhone 17.

    The vanilla iPhone, the one that sits at the starting point of the price ladder, is often awarded monikers such as “the iPhone for most people” or “ the good enough iPhone.” It has, undoubtedly, been a great value for iPhone buyers, but also easy to overlook compared to the charms of the Pro model. This year, it’s hard to ignore. 

    Historically, Apple has reserved the best in terms of camera chops, build perks, and display niceties for the pricier flagships. And deservedly so. Moreover, the baseline iPhone has also felt competitively hobbled against its Android competition. The iPhone 17 marks a big shift, while keeping the price intact at $799. 

