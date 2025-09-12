iPhone 17 pre-orders live: delivery dates pushed back for 17 Pro Max

Pre-orders for Apple’s new iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max and super-slim iPhone Air are now open.

iPhone 17 Pro Max most popular?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is the first of the new iPhones to see its delivery estimates pushed back from the original September 19 date.

Recommended Videos

New pre-orders for the Silver and Cosmic Orange colors are now expected to arrive with buyers in October, while the Blue hue is now saying the end of September.

When can I pre-order the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air?

Pre-orders for the new iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air opened at 5am PT (8am PT) on September 12.

When will I get my new iPhone 17 or iPhone Air?

While pre-orders opened today, Apple won’t start shipping its new handsets, and stocking them in stores, until Friday 19 September.

It means if you pre-order today, you’ll have at least a week to wait for your new phone to arrive. And if certain models prove particularly popular, we may see delivery estimates slip into the following weeks.

How much does the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air cost?

iPhone 17 price

256GB : $799

: $799 512GB: $999

iPhone Air price

256GB : $999

: $999 512GB : $1,199

: $1,199 1TB: $1,399

iPhone 17 Pro price

256GB : $1,099

: $1,099 512GB : $1,299

: $1,299 1TB: $1,499

iPhone 17 Pro Max price

256GB : $1,199

: $1,199 512GB : $1,399

: $1,399 1TB : $1,599

: $1,599 2TB: $1,999

iPhone 17 pre-order live blog

Live Last updated September 12, 2025 7:00 AM