iPhone 17 series looks primed for a battle of sense against impulse

The eleventh-hour iPhone 17 leaks are coming in hot. Carriers are getting ready with their sale offers. And pundits are giving their hot takes on what Apple must get right for the upcoming phones to smash sales records. But it seems Apple’s awe-dropping event will be a test of impulse and practicality for potential shoppers, including myself.

I often come across bold statements that claim iPhones to be the most practical smartphones out there. To a large extent, I agree with the sentiment. iPhones get the job done, even though they may not serve the most advanced stack in terms of camera or battery. The iPhone 17 series is going to be a different beast.

Recommended Videos

If you look at Apple’s four-device launch strategy so far, you will see a focus on practical perks. There’s an iPhone at the entry point for price-conscious buyers. We had the “mini” for folks who wanted a small phone above all else, but later, Apple transformed it into a more practical “Plus” model with a bigger battery and screen.

Finally, we have the “Pro” models, which cost a minimum of one thousand dollars to give you the best in terms of Apple’s smartphone engineering. This year, the schism is going to be deeper than ever, not only because an uber-slim new model is on the horizon, but also because of the upgrades that will arrive across the line-up.

The “Air” dilemma

IPhone 17 Air Sky Blue looks amazing pic.twitter.com/TVD3rnQDgN — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 13, 2025

Once again, Apple is trying to re-imagine the iPhone. This year, the “large and still affordable” Plus model will be replaced by a new “Air” trim. The big draw is going to be the uber-slim waistline, which rumors predict to be just 5.5 millimeters across. That would make it the slimmest iPhone made by the company so far.

The thinnest ever.

That’s going to be a big talking point for Apple, the sellers, and interested buyers. People don’t always buy stuff on the practical merits of it. Sometimes, they splurge on stuff for non-practical stuff, as well. Apple had already done it twice in recent memory.

When the MacBook Air came out, it was absurdly expensive, with a whole bunch of compromises. A few years later, when the 12-inch MacBook came out, it was again a test of patience with just one port, a controversial keyboard prone to breaking, middling performance, and sub-par battery life – despite a $1,299 asking price. But it was stunning to hold and see in action. I splurged, and so did many others.

The charm has historically worked, even though the regret lingers. The iPhone 17 Air sounds a little too familiar.

So far, all the leaks have painted a similar and pretty controversial picture of the iPhone 17 Air. “It will also be sandwiched, pricing-wise, between two phones that are far superior in terms of specifications and day-to-day use,” reports Bloomberg, adding that it will have serious drawbacks.

iPhone 17 Air looks so fresh pic.twitter.com/oPR0TVroVd — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) July 28, 2025

Let’s start with the price, and put it in the perspective of the hardware you are getting. As per leaks and rumors, it will most likely cost $899. That’s a lot of money for a phone, irrespective of how slim it is. And when such a phone trims down the practical conveniences, such as battery life, camera, firepower, and more such perks, it becomes even harder to consider it.

The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly feature a single 48-megapixel rear camera, and adopt a non-flagship A19 processor. Additionally, the battery capacity will only be around 3,000 mAh, which is a tad too small, especially when it’s driving a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen.

But it seems the competition is going to work in Apple’s favor. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge is also another ultra-thin phone out there. Even though it offers a far superior dual-camera setup, more memory, dual-SIM facility, and a much bigger battery, the price gap is worth $200.

For that added top-up, any potential buyer will pick up the iPhone 17 Air (if all they seek is a thin phone), or simply pick the iPhone 17 Pro with its far superior innards across the board. As I mentioned earlier, “thinness” is going to be the biggest talking about, and fans will have a hard choice between three objectively better iPhones and a “brand new, one-of-a-kind, super slim iPhone.”

Apple steps up. Big time!

So far, the most affordable member of the mainline iPhone 17 series has carried that “affordable” tag, with its own set of compromises. And if you look at the competition in the Android segment, the $799 iPhones appear to be at a technical backfoot, even though the likes of the iPhone 16 were fantastic on their own turf.

This year, the iPhone 17 will step up in a few key areas, despite the design remaining unchanged. Sources such as Bloomberg are predicting, at last, a ProMotion screen with a 120Hz refresh rate for the most affordable member of the iPhone 17 series.

Rumors also suggest an upgraded camera, slightly bigger battery life, and the faster A19 processor for this one. The price will likely remain the same at $799, at least in Korea, despite the uncertainties due to the recent tariff wars.

Overall, the iPhone 17 appears to be well-rounded and the more meaningful choice than ever. And that would certainly put many buyers in a dilemma, even the tech-savvy ones, about spending an extra $100 on a downgraded but slim experience, or $200 more for the iPhone 17 Pro.

While the iPhone 17 Air can be safely kept on the “I’ll think about it” table, the iPhone 17 Pro won’t be easy to ignore. On the contrary, it could be the star of the show for more reasons than an average iPhone upgrade cycle over the past seven years.

The new design, which reportedly includes a massive camera bump at the back, will be a huge sigh of relief for fans eagerly waiting for a fresh look on iPhones. Underneath that big hump, Apple has reportedly fitted a triple 48-megapixel sensor array that also takes the optical zoom to a massive 8x range.

What will your choice be? pic.twitter.com/zuqIZwczrK — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 17, 2025

Apple is also said to be equipping the Pro models with a vapor chamber cooling system, which is going to be another big upgrade, as the iPhones often run hot during video capture. We’re also hearing murmurs of a new camera app with more Pro-grade controls for photo and video capture enthusiasts. The battery size is also receiving a lift, while the display gets brighter, as well.

Overall, it seems the iPhone 17 Pro duo is going to set a new precedent for Apple’s flagship phones, and they will be more worthy of their high asking price than ever.

If Apple manages to keep the $999 price tag intact, it’s going to be a no-brainer.

That makes the situation even more complicated. Do you want a better-than-ever and perfectly serviceable iPhone 17, a top-notch flagship phone with numerous first-time upgrades, or an ultra-slim iPhone that will make you the envy of the crowd? Well, this year, it seems the fight between impulse and wits is going to be tighter than ever.