iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max pre-orders are officially open

Apple’s latest Pro iPhones are officially available to pre-order. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max can now be ordered through Apple, major carriers, and participating retailers ahead of their September 18 release.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199 for 256GB, while the larger iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299 with the same amount of storage. Both phones are available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations. Color choices include Burgundy, Glacier, Silver, and Black.

Here’s where you can pre-order

Apple is accepting orders through its website and Apple Store app. Preorders are also available through AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and authorized retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy. Apple offers trade-in credits of up to $885 toward the new Pro models, while participating carriers have their own trade-in and bill-credit promotions.

The first preorder deliveries are scheduled for September 18, when both phones will also reach stores.

What’s new on the iPhone 18 Pro

Apple’s biggest upgrades this year include the new A20 Pro, its first 2nm iPhone chip, and a 48MP main camera with physical variable aperture. The Camera app also gets proper manual controls for aperture, shutter speed, and white balance.

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The Dynamic Island is smaller, battery life has improved, and both models use an updated vapor chamber for better sustained performance. If you already own an iPhone 17 Pro and are wondering whether the new model is worth the upgrade, we’ve compared the iPhone 18 Pro with the iPhone 17 Pro to help make that decision easier.