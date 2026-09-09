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iPhone 18 Pro gets proper manual camera controls for the first time

Shutter speed, aperture, white balance, and exposure tools are all inside the Camera app now.

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max camera
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Apple September 2026 event: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Duo, and more
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Updated less than 57 minutes ago

Apple has finally brought proper manual camera controls to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The new Pro controls section inside the Camera app gives users direct access to settings that previously required third-party camera apps.

Pro controls let users adjust lens aperture, shutter speed, and white balance. Apple has also added a histogram so photographers can check exposure levels while framing a shot. The interface can be customized around frequently used settings as well.

Apple is giving photographers more control

The biggest new addition is aperture control. The iPhone 18 Pro models use a new 48MP Fusion Main camera with a six-blade variable aperture. Four aperture settings can be selected manually inside the Camera app, while the camera can still adjust the aperture automatically based on lighting and depth of field.

iPhone 18 Pro Max manual camera control demo
Apple

Apple has also updated Photographic Styles with new texture and grain controls, so there are more options for adjusting the look of an image before or after capture.

Video gets a few useful upgrades too

The camera changes extend to video. Cinematic effects can now be applied after recording to footage captured at up to 60 frames per second. Time-lapse also moves up to 4K resolution and supports Dolby Vision HDR.

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Audio Mix has received updated algorithms for clearer voice recordings and can now isolate music as well. Together, these changes make the native Camera app considerably more flexible for anyone who wants more control without jumping to a third-party app.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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