 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

iPhone 18 Pro is lined up for a price hike, but it’s not as steep as you might fear

A smaller sting for Apple’s next Pro iPhones

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
iphone 18 pro
Fpt. on YouTube
A stylized Apple logo on a black background for Apple&apos;s Peek Performance event on March 8, 2022.
Apple September 2026 event: iPhone 18 Pro, foldable iPhone, and more
This story is part of our complete Apple event coverage
Updated less than 26 minutes ago

Apple’s next Pro iPhones are probably going to cost more. Price hikes aren’t uncommon even in annual releases, but with rising component costs and the RAM crisis, the damage was expected to be a lot more. Though a new report suggests otherwise.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to receive $100 price increases over their current equivalents. So the approximate prices could now start at $1,199 and $1,299, respectively. The report arrives just hours before Apple’s September 9 launch event, so the official numbers are nearly here. It is still a price hike, of course. But after months of warnings that Apple could add $200 or even $300 to its flagship prices, $100 is beginning to look like the less painful outcome.

The price hike could have been much worse

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Fpt. on YouTube

Apple launched the iPhone 17 Pro at $1,099 and the Pro Max at $1,199, both with 256GB of starting storage. Earlier estimates for their successors varied considerably. IDC suggested a $200 increase, while other supply-chain forecasts pointed to a $250–$300 jump that could have pushed the smaller Pro as high as $1,399.

Recommended Videos

Bloomberg’s latest $100 estimate is therefore a meaningful change in expectations. It also lines up with some of the more restrained predictions we covered earlier this year, which suggested Apple might absorb part of the rising component costs rather than pass the entire increase on to buyers.

Memory prices are still making life difficult

iPhone 18 Pro cameras
fpt.

Rising DRAM and NAND prices, combined with the cost of Apple’s next-generation silicon and camera hardware, have made the iPhone 18 Pro a considerably more expensive device to manufacture. The rumored A20 Pro chip and variable-aperture camera system are among the upgrades expected to contribute to that higher bill. So the pressure behind those forecasts has not disappeared.

Bloomberg’s report on Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone says the company is absorbing some memory costs to keep its entry price around $2,000, while passing more of the expense on to buyers choosing larger storage configurations. This does not establish the Pro lineup’s storage pricing, but it is another reason to wait for Apple’s full price sheet before declaring the increase modest across the board.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to debut at Apple’s “Surprise and shine” event on September 9 at 10 am PT. For now, $1,199 and $1,299 remain reported starting prices, not official announcements. But if Gurman’s information holds, Apple will have found a way to make its next flagship generation more expensive without delivering the $300 shock some buyers had been bracing for.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
Topics
iPhone Duo: Everything we know about Apple’s first foldable
The iPhone Ultra could debut with the iPhone 18 Pro models at the September 9 "Surprise and shine" Apple event.
iPhone Fold CAD-based AI visualization.

Apple takes its sweet time adopting new trends or technologies, but when it does, it delivers one of the best implementations ever. That’s exactly what everyone is expecting from the company’s first foldable. Call it the iPhone Fold, iPhone Duo, or the newly leaked official name, iPhone Duo; the Cupertino giant has more riding on this launch than perhaps any product launched in the last few years, and it could break cover later this year.

Apple has since confirmed its September 9, 2026 event date, with the tagline "Surprise and shine," and sent invitations on August 26. The 'surprise' in the tagline could be a hint about the foldable iPhone. We're now just hours away from the iPhone Duo's expected reveal, which will also mark John Ternus's first major product launch event as Apple CEO following Tim Cook's transition on September 1, and here's everything you need to know about it.

Read more
iPhone 18 series: Everything we know so far
Apple has already confirmed the September event's date. It's only the devices that remain under the covers now.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro in Cosmic Orange next to the iPhone 17 Pro Max in Deep Blue

Apple's iPhone is a product that the world, including potential buyers, critics, and competitors, watches obsessively. Over the years, the Cupertino giant has repeatedly shown up every September, with the best iteration of their smartphone technology, spread across multiple Pro and non-Pro models. However, the iPhone 18 series could change that tradition.

This year could be the first time the company splits its massive September event into two, focusing on different categories of the upcoming iPhones. The premium ones, including the Pro models and the purported Apple foldable, could arrive this fall (the date is finally out), while the more affordable models could arrive in spring 2027. That's why it's even more important to know about the purported iPhone 18 series this year, so you can plan your upgrade (and prepare your wallet) well in advance.

Read more
Apple’s September 2026 event: Everything we know about the iPhone 18 Pro and the foldable iPhone Duo
A20 Pro chips, a first foldable, and prices climbing $200 to $300 across the board.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro in Cosmic Orange next to the iPhone 17 Pro Max in Deep Blue

If you're eyeing an iPhone upgrade this September, the equation is a bit more complicated than usual. Apple is reportedly splitting its big September reveal into two relatively smaller but equally important product drops: iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo (the rumored foldable) this fall, and the regular iPhone 18, iPhone Air 2, and the iPhone 18e in spring 2027. 

That means anyone who wants a new iPhone in September most likely has three options, all at the premium end of Apple's lineup, including a foldable that could cost as much as a laptop. As mentioned earlier in this roundup, the company sent out invitations for its September event on August 26, 2026, confirming the iPhone 18 Pro launch event. But what about the phones? Plenty of rumors from reputable sources paint a picture of what to expect from Apple's 2026 September event. 

Read more