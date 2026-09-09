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iPhones are pricier than ever, and Apple’s Upgrade plan is the savior for buyers

The iPhone Duo is $1,999. Apple's Upgrade plan says: how about $57.99 a month?

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Apple’s latest iPhones are not exactly getting friendlier to the wallet. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199, the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299, and Apple’s new foldable iPhone Duo starts at a rather eye-watering $1,999.

The big reveal.
Price of the iPhone 18 Pro#AppleM5
Available September 18. pic.twitter.com/Abqx93OHxh

— Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) September 9, 2026

That’s where Apple’s new Apple Upgrade program gets interesting. Rather than paying the full price upfront, the program lets eligible US customers lease an iPhone through Klarna and pay it off in monthly instalments over 12 or 24 months. At the end, the phone goes back to Apple, and customers can upgrade to a new one without an additional upgrade fee. And when the numbers are lined up, the difference is surprisingly substantial.

The monthly difference is hard to ignore

For the iPhone 18 Pro, the standard 24-month payment shown by Apple works out to $49.95 per month, compared with $34.99 per month through Apple Upgrade. That’s nearly $15 less every month. The iPhone 18 Pro Max goes from roughly $54.12 per month on a standard 24-month purchase plan to $37.99 per month with Apple Upgrade.

iPhone Duo starts at $1999 in the US. Available in October! #Apple pic.twitter.com/tGYsX6AaJw

— Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) September 9, 2026

Then there’s the iPhone Duo. Its $1,999 starting price works out to $83.29 per month over 24 months if purchased through Apple’s standard monthly payment option. Apple Upgrade brings that down to $57.99 per month.

ModelStarting priceStandard 24-month paymentApple UpgradeMonthly saving
iPhone 18 Pro$1,199$49.95$34.99$14.96
iPhone 18 Pro Max$1,299$54.12$37.99$16.13
iPhone Duo$1,999$83.29$57.99$25.30

Over 24 months, that translates to roughly $359 less for the iPhone 18 Pro, $387 less for the Pro Max, and $607 less for the iPhone Duo in monthly payments. That’s a pretty meaningful difference, particularly for the Duo. Suddenly, Apple’s $1,999 foldable doesn’t look quite as terrifying when viewed as a $57.99 monthly expense.

There is, however, a rather important asterisk.

Apple Upgrade is a lease, not a cheaper way to own an iPhone

Apple Upgrade doesn’t make the iPhone cheaper; it simply makes the hit easier to swallow. It’s a 24-month lease, after which the phone is returned in good working condition, and customers can upgrade to a new model. Anyone who wants to keep their iPhone indefinitely is better off buying it outright.

Apple Upgrade Official
Apple

The plan can get even cheaper with an eligible trade-in, but there are a few strings attached. It’s provided by Klarna, is currently limited to eligible US customers on AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon, and AppleCare costs extra. Damage can also mean additional charges, while ending the lease early means paying the remaining installments and applicable taxes.

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Ultimately, Apple Upgrade is aimed squarely at people who already upgrade every couple of years. For them, spreading the cost into smaller monthly payments and handing the phone back for a fresh one could make far more sense than repeatedly dropping four-figure sums on a smartphone. And with the iPhone Duo pushing that figure to $1,999, Apple’s lease may be less of a gimmick and more of a financial survival strategy.

Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
News Writer
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
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