 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

iPhone 18 Pro teardown shows the variable camera is a piece of art and next to unrepairable

iFixit tore apart the iPhone 18 Pro’s new camera, and the engineering is both art and annoying

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Shikhar Mehrotra / Digital Trends
Apple September iPhone Event Key Art
Apple September 2026 event: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Duo, and more
This story is part of our complete Apple event coverage
Updated less than 15 hours ago

Apple’s new variable-aperture camera was a big talking point during the iPhone 18 Pro launch. But if you do tear it apart, it surprisingly looks even better. iFixit has torn down the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, giving us our first close look at the tiny mechanical iris inside Apple’s new 48MP Fusion Main camera.

Six overlapping blades physically open and close to change how much light reaches the sensor, all packed into roughly the same camera footprint Apple used last year. While the engineering is a work of art, it is also about as close to unrepairable as iFixit is willing to call something.

Six tiny blades leave almost no room for error

iPhone 18 Pro Teardown iFixit
iFixit

Apple says its aperture uses six laser-cut blades and a rotor mechanism, offering four manual settings ranging from f/1.48 to f/4. A wider opening lets in more light and creates a shallower depth of field, while closing it down can keep more of a scene in focus. iFixit’s teardown reveals just how small that mechanism really is. The blades overlap to maintain an almost circular opening and are moved magnetically.

Recommended Videos

iFixit could even make the aperture open and close simply by holding a magnet nearby after removing supporting hardware. Tolerances are extremely tight, with adhesive throughout the assembly. So even a bent blade or misplaced particle could interfere with operation. In the video, taking the aperture mechanism apart and successfully reassembling it is about as close to impossible as a repair gets without specialist tooling and expertise.

Thankfully, Apple made the whole camera replaceable

Surprisingly, modularity is the saving grace. If the aperture fails, you aren’t expected to repair those microscopic blades. The entire main-camera assembly can be removed and replaced relatively easily. Though this might hurt your wallet. Apple hasn’t released iPhone 18 Pro camera-part pricing yet, but iFixit notes that the iPhone 17 Pro camera assembly costs $249 and expects the more complex variable-aperture module to cost more.

Despite this issue, the phones still score a provisional 7/10 for repairability. A screwed-in battery tray and modular cameras earn points, although iFixit found a more worrying issue elsewhere. The plastic display frame cracked or separated on three of the four phones it opened, making screen-first repairs potentially risky. So Apple’s mechanical camera isn’t really unrepairable; it’s just insanely hard. It’s not surprising that Samsung and Google rank above it in repairability either.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
Topics
Digital Trends Reader’s Choice Awards 2026: It’s time to pick your favorite tech brands
This is your opportunity to honor the brands that you trust, and whose products are a part of your daily lives.
Artwork for Digital Trends Reader&apos;s Choice Awards 2026

For years, Digital Trends has engaged millions of tech enthusiasts across the world, who trust us with their daily news brief, hot takes, and useful guides. Most importantly, our reviews section is the pillar of our expertise and helps you make informed decisions about which gadgets to buy and which appliances to skip. Now, it's time for you to pick the brands that have impressed you with product quality, after-sales experience, and basically any other aspect that makes you trust them.

The 2025 edition of Digital Trends Reader's Choice awards picked up some surprising winners, showing us that an innovative new label can easily dethrone an established one if their products wow you consistently, and their services don't leave you hanging in a sea of uncertainty. This year, there are more categories to pick and more brands to vote for. From the best in the PC segment to the sleeper hit in the robot vacuum segment, we need your experience and faith to pick the brands that deserve your hard-earned money and acclaim.

Read more
iOS 27.2 beta reveals how Apple plans to stop its anti-theft feature from locking your iPhone by mistake
Apple’s unannounced iPhone anti-theft feature now has a name.
Apple iPhone 17 in Lavender Purple

Few things trigger panic faster than reaching for your phone and realizing it is no longer there. Losing one is bad enough, but having an unlocked phone snatched from your hand creates an even bigger problem. A thief may get a brief window to access personal information before the device gets locked.

Apple has been working on a feature designed for exactly that situation. New references found by 9to5Mac in iOS 27.2 beta 2 reveal more about the feature, internally called AutoLock, and how Apple plans to keep it from locking an iPhone when nothing is actually wrong.

Read more
iPhone Duo: Everything you should know about Apple’s first foldable
Seven years after Samsung, Apple finally has a foldable iPhone, and at $1,999, it undercuts the competition entirely.
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Apple takes its sweet time adopting new trends or technologies, but when it does, it delivers one of the best implementations ever. That’s exactly what everyone is expecting from the company’s first foldable. Apple confirmed the device's name as the iPhone Duo at its September 9 event, settling months of speculation over "iPhone Fold" and "iPhone Ultra."

Apple confirmed its September 9, 2026 event date, with the tagline "Surprise and shine," and sent invitations on August 26. The "surprise" turned out to be the foldable iPhone. The event marked John Ternus's first major product launch as Apple CEO following Tim Cook's transition on September 1, 2026, genuinely one of the most consequential Apple keynotes in years, for two separate reasons.

Read more