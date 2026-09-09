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iPhone 18 Pro got a variable aperture camera. What’s the whole fuss about this upgrade?

The iPhone 18 Pro just learned how to open and close its camera's eye

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Camera Variable Aperture Focus
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Apple September iPhone Event Key Art
Apple September 2026 event: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Duo, and more
This story is part of our complete Apple event coverage
Updated less than 57 minutes ago

The iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max have gained one of Apple’s most interesting camera upgrades in years: a mechanical variable aperture on the 48MP Fusion main camera. Announced at the September 2026 Surprise and Shine event, instead of relying entirely on software to deal with different lighting and depth of field, the camera can physically change the size of its lens opening.

What does a variable aperture actually do?

Think of the aperture as the camera’s eye. A wider opening lets in more light, while a narrower one lets in less. Previous iPhones used a fixed aperture, leaving computational photography to do much of the heavy lifting. The iPhone 18 Pro’s new system uses six tiny laser-cut blades that physically move to create four different aperture settings (ranging down to ƒ/1.48).

The big upgrade
Variable aperture
Six laser-cut blades
New rotor mechanism
And a new custom lens
Big jump for the iPhone 18 Pro. #Apple pic.twitter.com/UmxJkKcTLC

— Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) September 9, 2026

In low light, the aperture can open wider to ƒ/1.48, thus letting in more light, potentially making Night Mode faster and improving low-light shots. In bright conditions or group shots, it can close down to ƒ/4 to keep more of the scene sharply in focus and control exposure without relying solely on software overrides.

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But light isn’t the only thing aperture controls. It also affects depth of field, or how much of an image appears sharp. Open it wider, and the background can become naturally blurrier. Stop it down and more of the scene stays in focus. That means the iPhone 18 Pro can produce genuine optical background blur rather than asking software to fake the entire effect.

Why does this matter for iPhone photography?

The benefits extend to video, too. A variable aperture gives the camera another way to control exposure, potentially allowing slower shutter speeds outdoors while maintaining more natural motion blur.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Camera Variable Aperture Image
Apple

Apple is also pairing the hardware with new Pro-level camera controls, improved focus tracking, and other photography and video upgrades. The variable aperture sits alongside the upgraded 48MP ultra-wide and 48MP telephoto cameras, making this a pretty substantial camera overhaul.

The interesting part is that Apple hasn’t simply added another computational trick. It has given the iPhone an actual mechanical control over how its camera sees the world. That’s a small sentence for what could turn out to be a pretty big change in how iPhone photography looks.

Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
News Writer
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
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