iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Should you upgrade?

Apple gave the iPhone Pro lineup a fairly substantial makeover last year. The iPhone 17 Pro ditched titanium, introduced the massive camera plateau, added vapor chamber cooling, and brought some major camera upgrades. Apple had plenty of room to spend another year refining that formula, but the iPhone 18 Pro does more than that.

Its A20 Pro is Apple’s first 2nm smartphone chip, the main camera gets a physical variable aperture, the native Camera app finally has proper manual controls, battery life improves, charging gets quicker, and the Dynamic Island takes up less space.

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The iPhone 17 Pro is still only a year old, though, and very little about it suddenly feels outdated. Most owners will have to care quite a lot about photography or sustained performance before these upgrades start looking worth another $1,199.

iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro specs

Feature iPhone 18 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Display 6.3″ Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion 6.3″ Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion Material Aluminum unibody Aluminum unibody Chip A20 Pro chip A19 Pro chip CPU / GPU 6-core CPU / 7-core GPU 6-core CPU / 6-core GPU Neural Engine Dual 16-core Neural Engine 16-core Neural Engine Battery (Video Playback) Up to 36 hours Up to 33 hours Rear Camera System 48MP Pro Fusion (Main with variable aperture, Ultra Wide, Telephoto) 48MP Pro Fusion (Main, Ultra Wide, Telephoto) Variable Aperture ƒ/1.48, ƒ/1.8, ƒ/2.8, ƒ/4.0 options (Fusion Main) Not available Pro Camera Controls Yes Not available Photographic Styles 3 2 Advanced Camera/Video Features Smart focus tracking, Cinematic mode effects from video, Improved low-light video, Apple Reference Image Not available Front Camera 18MP Center Stage front camera 18MP Center Stage front camera Weight 7.44 ounces (211 grams) 7.27 ounces (206 grams) Dimensions 5.91″ (H) x 2.83″ (W) x 0.34″ (D) 5.91″ (H) x 2.83″ (W) x 0.34″ (D) AI Capabilities Apple Intelligence, Siri AI Apple Intelligence, Siri AI Safety Emergency SOS via satellite, Crash Detection Emergency SOS via satellite, Crash Detection Connector USB-C (Supports USB 3) USB-C (Supports USB 3) Starting Price (256GB) From $1199 $1099 at launch

Design and Display

The overall design has barely changed. Apple has kept the broad camera plateau, triangular lens arrangement, aluminum construction, and dual-tone rear design introduced on the iPhone 17 Pro. Burgundy, Glacier, Silver, and Black are the available colors this year.

The screen remains a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, although Apple has increased peak brightness. That said, the Dynamic Island has shrunk in size, and it can now show three Live Activities at the same time. The iPhone 17 Pro was limited to two. Apple hasn’t said exactly how much smaller the cutout is, but the reduction is noticeable when the two phones are compared side by side.

It is a welcome change after several generations of essentially the same cutout. I doubt an iPhone 17 Pro owner will see the smaller pill and immediately start planning an upgrade, but it does make the 18 Pro look a little cleaner.

Performance

The A19 Pro inside the iPhone 17 Pro was already ridiculously fast. Apple has still managed to make the A20 Pro a fairly substantial hardware upgrade.

The new chip moves to TSMC’s 2nm process and retains a six-core CPU. Apple has introduced two new performance cores alongside four efficiency cores, while memory bandwidth is 50% higher than on the A19 Pro. CPU performance is up to 20% faster, and the redesigned seven-core GPU offers up to 40% more performance. The Neural Engine has received a sizeable upgrade too. Apple now uses a Dual 16-core design for 32 cores in total, which provides twice the AI processing performance of the A19 Pro.

Cooling has also been reworked. Apple’s new packaging moves the memory out of the chip’s primary thermal path, while the vapor chamber has three times the surface area of the one inside the iPhone 17 Pro. Apple claims up to a 40% improvement in sustained performance.

The benefits should be easiest to notice during demanding games, lengthy video edits, AI workloads, or other tasks that keep the processor busy for a long time. Everyday apps were already handled without much trouble by the A19 Pro.

Apple has also moved from the C1X cellular modem to the new C2. It offers faster uploads, consumes 15% less power, and adds mmWave support in the U.S.

Cameras

The iPhone 18 Pro’s camera changes are the part I find most impressive.

Apple has fitted the 48MP Fusion Main camera with a physical variable aperture. Six laser-cut blades can physically change the size of the lens opening, and four aperture settings are available directly inside the Camera app. The phone can also choose between them automatically.

A wider aperture lets more light reach the sensor and can create a shallower depth of field. A narrower aperture keeps more of a scene in focus, which can be useful for group photos and landscapes. Previous iPhones relied much more heavily on computational photography to achieve similar effects.

Apple has also paired the variable aperture with a new main-camera sensor and an updated computational imaging pipeline. The company says the changes improve low-light photos and detail.

The Camera app now offers proper manual controls as well. Aperture, shutter speed, and white balance can be adjusted directly, while a histogram shows exposure levels before the photo is taken. Photographic Styles also get new texture and grain controls.

Those additions make the iPhone 18 Pro much more interesting for people who take smartphone photography seriously. An iPhone 17 Pro owner who shoots ProRAW, uses third-party camera apps, or regularly wants direct control over a photo has a legitimate reason to consider upgrading.

A lot of iPhone owners won’t use those controls. Someone who opens the Camera app, presses the shutter button, and leaves everything else on Auto probably won’t get nearly as much from them. Variable aperture still works automatically, so the new hardware can improve photos without any manual input.

Video gets a few useful upgrades too. Cinematic effects can now be applied after capture to footage recorded at up to 60 fps. Time-lapse supports 4K and Dolby Vision HDR, while Audio Mix gets better voice processing and the ability to isolate music.

Battery life and charging

Apple rates the eSIM-only iPhone 18 Pro for up to 36 hours of video playback. The iPhone 17 Pro was rated for 33 hours. Versions of the 18 Pro with a physical SIM tray lose two hours because the eSIM-only models use that extra internal space for a larger battery.

Charging has improved too. The iPhone 18 Pro can reach 50% in around 15 minutes over USB-C, while MagSafe reaches 50% in around 30 minutes. These aren’t flashy upgrades, but almost everyone can benefit from them.

Price

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199 with 256GB of storage, $100 more than its predecessor. Storage options now extend to 2TB, alongside the existing 512GB and 1TB tiers. The larger iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299 for 256GB and offers the same storage configurations.

The iPhone 17 Pro also launched with a $100 price increase over its predecessor, but Apple softened the hike by doubling the base storage from 128GB to 256GB. The iPhone 18 Pro keeps the same 256GB starting capacity, so its additional $100 doesn’t come with extra storage.

Retailers should also start discounting the iPhone 17 Pro now that its successor is here. If the difference grows well beyond $100, last year’s model could still make a lot of sense for anyone who doesn’t care much about the new camera hardware.

Should you upgrade?

For most iPhone 17 Pro owners, I wouldn’t recommend upgrading. The iPhone 18 Pro is faster, lasts longer, and brings meaningful camera upgrades, but last year’s model is still excellent and the overall experience hasn’t changed enough to justify replacing it after one year.

The exception is photography and video enthusiasts. Variable aperture and proper manual controls are substantial additions for people who shoot ProRAW, use third-party camera apps, or regularly adjust settings themselves. For users who mostly leave the Camera app on Auto, those features will matter far less.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro owners have more reason to consider the jump, but neither phone is old enough that upgrading feels necessary.

The iPhone 14 Pro and older models are where the iPhone 18 Pro becomes much easier to recommend, as several generations of improvements to cameras, performance, battery life, charging, cooling, and connectivity have accumulated. The same applies to anyone buying their first Pro iPhone. In that case, I’d go for the iPhone 18 Pro over the older 17 Pro unless the previous model is available at a significantly lower price.