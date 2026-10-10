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Want the iPhone Duo for much less? AT&T has a massive trade-in deal

AT&T is offering up to $1,200 off the iPhone Duo with an eligible trade-in

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iPhone Duo
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We are just days away from the Apple iPhone Duo going on pre-order, but recent reports suggest customers aren’t keen to spend extra on smartphones this year. If the $1,999 price tag of the foldable made you wince too, AT&T is offering to take a massive chunk of that price off for its customers.

The carrier says new and existing customers can get up to $1,200 off Apple’s first foldable with an eligible trade-in. Pre-orders begin Friday, October 16, while general availability kicks off on October 23.

The offer sounds amazing, but there is a catch, of course

As far as the fine print goes, getting the full $1,200 discount requires trading in an eligible phone worth at least $230. You also need to buy the iPhone Duo on AT&T’s 36-month installment plan and sign up for the Premium 2.0 plan, which starts at $100 per month before taxes, fees, and discounts.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Apple

So basically, you will be paying the full 1,999 over 36 months, which comes to around $55.50 a month, and the $1,200 credit over the same period will take about $33.33 off the bill each month. One thing to keep in mind is that if you cancel the service before 36 months, the remaining credits will also disappear.

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So essentially, if you plan to stick with your iPhone Duo and AT&T for at least 3 years, then this deal is likely the best bet for you to get the foldable at the price of an iPhone. AT&T is also offering switchers up to $800 toward paying off their current device balance, which makes the pitch even more aggressive.

Want an unlocked iPhone Duo instead?

If you’d rather avoid AT&T’s three-year commitment, Apple Upgrade leases the iPhone Duo from $57.99 a month for 24 months. Apple sells iPhones unlocked in most cases, so you can switch carriers later. The catch is that you don’t own the phone, and early termination can get expensive.

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Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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