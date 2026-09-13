iPhone Duo has unleashed a whole new MagSafe headache

At IFA 2026, while wandering through a sea of new gadgets, one little trend kept popping up in the charging and power-bank aisle. Several brands had suddenly embraced wider, squarer magnetic power banks. At the time, it made perfect sense. The iPhone Duo was coming, the leaks had done a pretty good job of spoiling the surprise, and accessory makers clearly weren’t waiting around.

I initially thought, “Well, that’s just foldables.” I’ve used the Galaxy Fold 8, and a squarer power bank for a squarer phone isn’t exactly rocket science. Then Apple actually launched the Duo, I dug a little deeper, and realised there was a rather annoying catch.

MagSafe is still here. Your accessories? Not necessarily.

The iPhone Duo absolutely supports MagSafe, including wireless charging up to 25W, just like the newer iPhone 16, 17 and 18 Pro models. The problem is that MagSafe isn’t just about charging. It’s also about everything you stick to the back of your phone.

For years, upgrading from one iPhone to the next was blissfully boring in this regard. Your old MagSafe wallet? Fine. Your magnetic power bank? Fine. Your stand? Probably fine. Even when charging speeds changed — the iPhone 15 topped out at 15W MagSafe, while the iPhone 16 moved to 25W — the basic accessory ecosystem remained intact.

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The Duo changes that because its closed body is just 84.1mm wide and 117.8mm tall, making it dramatically wider and squatter than a regular iPhone. Suddenly, an accessory can be magnetically compatible but physically all wrong.

Welcome to MagSafe: Foldable Edition

Power banks are the easiest example. Some older magnetic batteries may still attach, but their proportions can look hilariously awkward on the Duo, while others may need to be shifted around to avoid the camera area. That’s precisely why accessory makers at IFA were already showing wider, squarer designs.

Then there’s the wallet. Apple’s current FineWoven MagSafe Wallet is still prominently listed for the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, conveniently skipping out on the iPhone Duo. It’s the same way for multiple other products as well. In other words, don’t assume that the wallet you’ve been carrying since your previous iPhone is automatically invited to the Duo party.

And this extends beyond wallets and batteries. MagSafe stands, grips, and other accessories depend on their physical footprint and how they align with the phone. A simple MagSafe charging puck? You’re golden. The polishing cloth? Weirdly, also fine.

But if you’re planning to spend roughly $2,000 on Apple’s first foldable, here’s the tiny PSA: budget for more than the phone itself. Your MagSafe drawer might need an upgrade too.