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iPhone Duo. Yes, that’s what Apple could end up naming its first foldable phone

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Image only for representation. Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Apple is merely a few hours away from revealing its first foldable smartphone. Ever since we first started hearing about it from rumors and insider reporting, there has been plenty of speculation about the name. Some said it’s going to hit the shelves as “iPhone Fold.” A few other isolated reports mentioned the “iPhone Ultra” moniker. But it seems Apple has something much simpler planned, and might end up launching it as iPhone Duo.

Remember Surface Duo, the doomed dual-screen phone by Microsoft? Well, what can I say. It’s just bittersweet. Coming back to Apple, the latest prophecy comes courtesy of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who just posted on X that Apple has landed on the iPhone Duo name. It’s not a bad name, and pretty much on point.

Apple landed on the iPhone Duo name for the foldable iPhone and a $2,000 starting price, eating the additional memory costs. Storage capacities will reach 2 terabytes and roughly $3,000. It’ll ship in October, has support for the Apple Pencil and come in dark blue + white. https://t.co/58VLtVNka6

— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 9, 2026

Just take a look at the naming scheme of Apple products in the past ten years. The company likes three-letter words to separate its products. For example, you get “pro,” “max,” “air,” and most recently, “neo.”Duo seems to be the next evolution of Apple’s love for three-letter words that easily roll off the tongue.

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As far as the rest of the device goes, it will feature two rear cameras, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button, and most importantly, it will likely support Apple Pencil. So far, only a handful of foldable smartphones out there support stylus input, and Apple Pencil support could give a huge productivity boost to the iPhone Duo.

As far as pricing goes, the phone will reportedly start at $2,000, which is slightly lower than the rumored $2,200 starting price for the foldable iPhone. Storage options will apparently go all the way up to 2 TB, while also ballooning the cost and reaching $3,000 a pop.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Managing Editor
Nadeem is the Managing Editor at Digital Trends.
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