iPhone Duo’s foldable screen is special, but Apple won’t say much about the crease or durability

Apple has finally entered the foldable phone race with the iPhone Duo, and after years of watching Samsung, Google, and others wrestle with folding displays, Apple appears to have spent a lot of time on one particularly stubborn problem: the crease.

Open the $1,999 iPhone Duo, and you get a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the outside has a much more compact 5.4-inch screen. Both support ProMotion, Always-On functionality, and up to 3,000 nits of outdoor brightness. The inner display will even work with the USB-C Apple Pencil later this year. Those specifications are nice, but I’m much more interested in what Apple has done to make the middle of that 7.6-inch screen look less like, well, a folding screen.

Apple has put a lot of work into hiding the crease

The iPhone Duo uses a nano-textured finish on its inner display, which cuts down reflections and makes the crease less noticeable. Underneath, things get considerably more complicated. Apple built the folding screen from multiple reinforced layers, including high-strength glass, a titanium plate, and custom adhesives that let those layers move slightly as the display bends. The polymer covering the screen is also up to 40% stiffer than materials Apple says are commonly used elsewhere in the industry.

And it seems to work. The crease hasn’t disappeared entirely, and you’ll still be able to catch it under certain lighting. But early impressions suggest Apple has done an impressive job of making it less distracting. That’s probably the best outcome we could realistically expect from a first-generation foldable iPhone. I’m less interested in whether I can find the crease by deliberately looking for it and more interested in whether I stop noticing it while actually using the phone. Unfortunately, Apple isn’t really answering a much bigger question yet.

Apple isn’t saying enough about what happens after thousands of folds

Apple spends plenty of time talking about how durable the iPhone Duo is. There’s a Grade 5 titanium frame, Ceramic Shield protection, an IP68 rating, internal structural reinforcement, and a hinge made from more than 100 components. Apple also says the inner display has been engineered to handle everyday wear. What Apple hasn’t provided is the number I’d really like to see: how many folds the iPhone Duo is rated to survive.

That’s important on any foldable, but especially on a $1,999 first-generation one. The crease might look fantastic when you take the phone out of the box, but what happens after six months of opening it 50 or 100 times every day? Does it become more pronounced? Does the inner screen feel different around the hinge? How does that polymer layer hold up after years of swipes, fingerprints, and folding? Apple’s own FAQ doesn’t really settle this. Ask whether the Duo has a crease, and Apple talks about its nano-texture finish and adhesives minimizing it. Ask about durability, and Apple points to the titanium construction, hinge, Ceramic Shield, and scratch-resistant coating. Those are reassuring answers, but they’re not quite the answers I’m looking for.

I think Apple has made a very convincing first impression with the iPhone Duo’s display. But with a foldable, the first day matters a lot less than the thousandth fold. And until we’ve used the Duo long enough to get there, its clever crease-hiding technology remains only half the story.