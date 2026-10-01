iPhone Duo’s removable nano-texture layer is a clever repairability win for foldable screens

Samsung owners have lived with scratched, creased Galaxy Fold screens for years, and Apple took notes.

The iPhone Duo’s inner display has a separate, replaceable cover layer on top, Apple VP Kate Bergeron confirmed, designed to take the damage so the real screen doesn’t have to (via MacRumors).

What exactly is replaceable?

Apple VP Kate Bergeron just revealed that the nano-texture layer above its foldable inner display isn’t fused to the screen. It’s replaceable.

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For those catching up, the nano-texture layer absorbs scratches and the wear that normally deepens a fold’s crease over time. Unlike a screen protector you’d apply yourself, this layer is a factory-fitted part of the display assembly.

From the start, the nano-texture layer is designed to be removed and swapped out once it wears. This is a fundamentally different approach than other foldables on the market, and it favors repairability, something that foldable buyers are always concerned about.

Take the Galaxy Z Fold 8, for example. Samsung explicitly warns about not removing the pre-applied protective film on the inner display. It’s a structural part of the foldable’s display, and removing it could result in permanent damage.

How much will it cost?

Apple will replace the top layer for only $19, but only if you have AppleCare+ for the foldable. As part of the AppleCare+ menu, buyers can get a full inner display repaired for $99, front- or back-glass damage for $29, and general accidental damage for $99.

A lost or stolen Duo costs $149 under the plan. Apple hasn’t said exactly where the cover-layer swap happens, but I think it’ll be limited to Apple Stores and Authorized Service Providers. The outlet doubts a novice could pull this off cleanly without specialized tools, and raised, purely as speculation for now, whether third-party cover layers might eventually surface.

Apple hasn’t said what it costs without that coverage, leaving a real gap for anyone weighing the plan before buying.

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