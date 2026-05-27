iPhone Fold: Everything we know about Apple’s Ultra foldable

Apple takes its sweet time adopting a new trend or technology, but when it does, it delivers one of the best implementations ever. That’s exactly what everyone is expecting from the company’s first foldable. Call it the iPhone Fold or the iPhone Ultra, the Cupertino giant has more riding on this launch than perhaps any product launched in the last few years, and it could break cover later this year.

Apple has since confirmed its September 9, 2026 event date, with the tagline “Surprise and shine,” and sent invitations on August 26. The ‘surprise’ in the tagline could be a hint about the foldable iPhone. We’re now just days away from the iPhone Ultra’s expected reveal, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

iPhone Fold / Ultra: At a glance

Specification Details Name iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra Apple yet to confirm the official name Release date Should be September 9, 2026 Availability possibly October–December 2026 Starting price $1,999–$2,500 256GB / 512GB / 1TB storage options rumored Form factor Book-style fold (horizontal) Similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold but with a wider aspect ratio when unfolded Inner display ~7.76–7.8 inches, OLED 4:3 aspect ratio; near iPad mini-sized when unfolded Outer display ~5.3–5.5 inches, OLED Usable as a standard iPhone when folded Crease Near-invisible Apple reportedly pursued elimination “regardless of cost” Chip A20 or A20 Pro Based on expected September 2026 launch timeline Biometrics Side-mounted Touch ID Face ID likely dropped to save internal space Cameras Dual rear (main + ultrawide), no telephoto One front camera on inner display; one on outer display Battery 5,000–5,500 mAh Largest ever on an iPhone, per Weibo leakers Frame material Titanium and aluminum Could use liquid metal hinge

iPhone Fold / Ultra: Latest News

When will Apple release the iPhone Fold?

One of the most credible sources of information for upcoming Apple products, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, remains confident that the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold is on schedule for a September 2026 launch, at the company’s most important fall hardware event, which has also become one of the most important events in the consumer tech industry.

Recommended Videos

As mentioned earlier, Apple has confirmed its September 9 launch event. Although the devices haven’t been confirmed yet, we could see the iPhone Ultra join the two iPhone 18 Pro models at launch.

Apple has spent years watching from the sidelines, as Samsung, Google, and a couple of other Chinese companies reveal their foldables, and it wouldn’t risk revealing its first foldable through a separate event, one that might not have as much awareness or gather as much attention as its iconic fall event.

I believe the iPhone Ultra could be the last announcement, after the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max reveal.

On the flip side, analyst Tim Long has flagged that shipments for the iPhone Fold might not begin until December 2026, implying the announcement and arrival could be separated by almost three months and corroborating a report by Nikkei Asia about Apple hitting development snags with the foldable related to engineering problems.

More recent reporting suggests the bigger risk is a staggered international rollout. Some supply chain sources claim that Apple might keep the iPhone Ultra US-only at launch. Buyers in other markets might have to wait a couple of months before getting their hands on it.

Date Rumored milestone Status Sep 9, 2026 Announcement alongside iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Confirmed Sep 2026 U.S. availability Likely Oct–Dec 2026 Wider international rollout, potentially staggered by region Likely 2027 Full launch pushed due to engineering failures Now unlikely — production has reportedly been raised to 10 million units, suggesting confidence in the September timeline

I think it makes sense, and for one good reason. Releasing the foldable iPhone about three months after the regular iPhone 18 Pro models ship would give customers and Apple stores a chance to catch their breath, and, at the same time, create more hype for the foldable. It would also let people decide whether to spend a fortune on an iPhone that folds in half or settle for the Pro or Pro Max.

How much will the iPhone Fold cost?

On pricing, sources largely agree: the iPhone Fold won’t be cheap, not by a long shot. Ming-Chi Kuo places the starting price between $2,000 and $2,500, a range that Gurman seems to agree with. However, we’ve also heard rumors that the starting price could be less than $2,000.

I believe a $1,999 starting price could be the sweet spot: high enough to reflect the technology but just below the psychologically daunting $2,000 ceiling.

A recent research firm, IDC, now expects an average selling price closer to $2,500, with top-storage configurations reaching $3,000 (via 9To5Mac). Apple has reportedly raised its production target to around 10 million units for the year, up from earlier estimates of 7–8 million.

Storage Rumored price Source 256GB ~$1,999–$2,320 Gurman / Kuo: “at least $2,000”

Instant Digital (Weibo): ~$2,320 512GB ~$2,500–$2,610 Kuo upper estimate: ~$2,500

Instant Digital (Weibo): ~$2,610 1TB ~$2,900 Instant Digital (Weibo) only

No corroboration from other sources

One genuinely new and useful comparison point: Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra officially launched on August 7, 2026, at $2,099.99. That gives the iPhone Ultra’s expected $1,999–$2,500 range actual competitive context for the first time.

Design and display

Apple’s first foldable iPhone will follow a book-style foldable, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. However, unlike them, the iPhone won’t go after a tall-and-narrow design. Instead, it is believed to sport a wider form factor that looks like an iPad mini when unfolded.

The dummy models Sonny Dickson shared on X in April 2026 make this immediately apparent. Both the cover screen and inner screen are noticeably broader than existing book-style foldables; Apple is clearly charting its own way.

Exclusive First Dummies of what the final size of the iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will look like. pic.twitter.com/X9P9uBK12p — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 7, 2026

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the foldable iPhone could come with a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner screen, both measured diagonally, both featuring an OLED panel. A MacRumors report goes further, citing specific resolutions: 2,088 x 1,422 on the 5.49-inch cover screen, and 2,713 x 1,920 on the 7.76-inch inner panel.

The inner screen could be closer to a 4:3 aspect ratio, as opposed to Fold 7’s 10:9, to better handle side-by-side app multitasking and video consumption without the black bars on the top and the bottom. While the inner screen could get Apple’s ProMotion display technology (up to 120Hz refresh rate), the cover screen could be limited to 60Hz, though that might not sit well with buyers who’re shelling out $2,000 for the smartphone.

There should be a punch-hole cutout on the cover screen. The inner screen will also have a front camera, though whether it’s a punch-hole or under-display remains unconfirmed. On the back, the phone might feature a camera visor, similar to the one we’ve seen on the Pixel phones, with a double-camera array toward the left and an LED flash and microphone on the right side.

The power button is rumored to double as a side-mounted Touch ID sensor, alongside a Camera Control button, with volume keys repositioned to the top-right when held horizontally. On the thickness front, the device may measure around 4.5-4.8mm when unfolded and 9-9.5mm when folded, thinner than most non-foldable flagships.

The frame could use a combination of titanium and aluminum. The most important design challenge, for Apple, is the foldable’s crease. On the crease front, Apple reportedly pursued a dual-layer ultra-thin glass structure and a liquid metal hinge to minimize it.

Prototype testing in May revealed a hinge rattling issue, but a follow-up leak on May 19 from DCS claimed Apple had since locked in both the hinge and panel design (via Notebookcheck), with the solution mirroring the near-crease-free approach used on the Oppo Find N6.

On colors, the picture has narrowed. Leaked case and camera-protector leaks from Sonny Dickson point to silver/white and a darker blue or indigo option, broadly consistent with the “just two colors.” MagSafe remains a genuinely open question. Some leaked dummy units show no visible magnet ring, while later leaked third-party case designs include circular cutouts consistent with MagSafe magnets.

Performance and software

Under the hood, the iPhone Fold or Ultra will most likely run on one of Apple’s A20 chips, built on TSMC’s 2nm fabrication process. With more transistors on the chip, the chips could be up to 15% faster and 30% more efficient than the A19 series (via WCCFTech). Whether the foldable gets the regular A20 or the A20 Pro chip remains a point of contention.

Given what the company might charge for the device, customers will likely hold out for the A20 Pro chip; it doesn’t matter if it’s a binned version to control the performance and thermals. What’s less debated, however, is the packaging. Apple could use TSMC’s Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) technology, which stacks RAM directly onto the chip wafer alongside the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine.

The result could be faster RAM access, leading to better performance, less heat generation, and improved on-device Apple Intelligence performance. For those wondering, the iPhone Fold could ship with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, the same amount as the iPhone 17 Pro and the purported iPhone 18 Pro. Storage could span across three tiers: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

On the connectivity front, we could get Apple’s second-generation C2 modem (same as the iPhone 18 Pro), the successor to the C1X modem on the iPhone 17e, which would also bring mmWave 5G support to the foldable. The device could also be eSIM-only, given the limited internal space.

As I mentioned earlier, the iPhone Fold or Ultra will most likely feature Touch ID instead of Face ID, a compromise that might sting at first, but given that fingerprint authentication is already present on existing iPads, it shouldn’t take long to get the hang of.

Out of the box, the iPhone Fold is expected to run iOS 27, and a special version of the operating system no less, built around utilizing the additional screen real estate on the foldable.

Like the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone Ultra will also run on iOS 27 out of the box. Alongside the new Apple Intelligence features, Siri AI, and deeper cross-app context already available in the public beta, the operating system update could also bring several improvements, particularly useful on a foldable.

Overall, split-screen multitasking could make the most headlines. Per reports, the phone should be able to run two apps side-by-side, perhaps with iPadOS-like layouts that better use the larger inner display. Code found in iOS 27’s beta version suggests that the software should be able to recognize whether the phone is open, closed, or positioned at a particular hinge angle.

Cameras and battery

On paper, the iPhone Fold or Ultra’s camera systems don’t look as good as the iPhone 18 Pro, or the iPhone 17 Pro for that matter, and for a device that might cost twice as much, that isn’t a trade-off worth ignoring.

The iPhone Fold is expected to come with two 48MP sensors on the back, similar to the baseline iPhone 17, one with a wide lens and another with an ultrawide lens. What’s missing here, you might ask? It’s the telephoto lens found on the Pro models, and I think it’s likely due to space constraints in the foldable’s chassis that Apple might not include a dedicated zoom lens.

A November 2025 JP Morgan forecast (via MacRumors) also claimed that Apple might drop the LiDAR module and optical image stabilization on the foldable. While the first might be okay, the second could be a dealbreaker, especially for a smartphone that costs around or over $2,000. If I were to presume, the company will lean on computational photography and the A20’s NPU to compensate for the lack of hardware.

The same forecast also says about a 24MP under-display selfie camera on the inner screen. Whether it will retain Center Stage functionality from the iPhone 17 series isn’t clear yet, and neither is the resolution of the punch-hole camera on the cover screen.

Here’s everything we know about the iPhone Fold so far:



– 5.5” cover / 7.8” inner display

– Nearly invisible crease

– Touch ID

– Apple C2 modem

– 48MP dual rear camera

– 5400~5800mAh battery

– iOS 27 with Split View



Expected Price: $2000~2400 pic.twitter.com/sEnobl36sl — Shishir (@ShishirShelke1) April 4, 2026

Talking about the battery, the iPhone Fold is rumored to ship with the largest battery on an iPhone, ever. According to Chinese tipster Fixed Focus Digital (via Weibo), the foldable could sport a 5,000 to 5,500 mAh battery, which, if true, could be bigger than the Fold 7’s 4,400 and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s 4,821 mAh battery.

However, a more recent, more specific leak from Digital Chat Station, citing a regulatory filing from Apple’s battery supplier, points to a dual-cell design instead, with two separate cells rated at 1,921mAh and 2,962mAh for a combined ~4,883mAh. But the figure itself is a step down from the original 5,000–5,500mAh estimate, and somewhat ironically, it would actually be smaller than the standard iPhone 18 Pro Max’s rumored ~5,567mAh battery,

The Razr Fold has a 6,000 mAh battery, but Cupertino’s foldable might beat it in usage time, mainly due to better hardware-software optimization and its chip’s superior efficiency. Initial rumors hinted at a silicon-carbon battery in the purported foldable, but none of the most credible sources have supported the notion.

Contrary to earlier rumors, recent pictures of the iPhone Fold, from a leaked case listing (via PhoneArena), suggest it might feature MagSafe charging after all. However, if that doesn’t happen, the iPhone Fold will be the first high-end iPhone to move out of the production line without MagSafe, since the iPhone 11 Pro, a genuinely baffling omission at $2,000.

Bottom line

The iPhone Fold is shaping up to be one of the most consequential product launches in Apple’s history, and one of the most expensive. While the company might actually achieve a crease-free display and create an ultra-durable foldable that passes the test of time, the compromises are hard to ignore, especially at an asking price north of $2,000.

Apple needs to do what it does best: stick to its core instincts and make the product work at all costs. With the September 9 event now locked in, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out if it does.