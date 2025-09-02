Man uses AirTag to find stolen luggage, gets a big surprise

What’s happened? American Daniel Scott recently had a suitcase stolen from baggage claim at LA International Airport. The luggage had an AirTag attached, so when his suitcase failed to appear, he checked his phone and saw that it was leaving the airport. Thanks to the AirTag, he was able to jump in an Uber and follow the suitcase, which led him to an abandoned building. As he waited outside, Scott decided to call the cops for help. The officers showed up and Scott explained the situation, but what happened next surprised everyone. A guy in the building came to the window — wearing Scott’s clothes. Several people were detained and Scott was able to retrieve his suitcase … minus some of his garments.

Why is this important?

The incident shows that having an AirTag or similar tracking device fixed to your luggage can really lead to a good result in the event that it’s stolen or simply misplaced (though it doesn’t always work out).

Scott told a local news outlet that he was really pleased to get 90% of his clothes back, and recommended travelers to invest in such a device.

“It just gave me a fighting chance to find my luggage and retrieve it,” he said.

Why should I care? Trackers are great for finding lost items, whether a set of keys, your wallet, or something bigger like a suitcase. If you fly a lot, you may already use AirTags or a similar tracking device that does the same job. But if you’ve yet to invest in the diminutive device, Scott’s story is a great example of how a stressful situation can lead to a favorable — albeit bizarre — outcome.