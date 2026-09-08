 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Meta’s new AI agent Muse can actually get things done for you

From booking tickets to managing your plans, Muse is designed to handle the digital busywork you normally do yourself.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
muse-ai-agent-feature
Meta

We’ve all talked to a chatbots that answer questions but stops right there. Meta just launched something different. Say hello to Muse, a personal AI agent that doesn’t just chat but actually goes out and does things for you.

What can Muse actually do for you?

Muse runs on its own dedicated computer, a secure virtual machine with a full browser, plenty of storage, and enough power to handle tasks the way you would on your own laptop. That means it isn’t limited to answering questions from a blank screen. You can ask it to book movie tickets, plan out a complicated family week, book flights, answer emails, order stuff, and more.

Introducing Muse, your personal AI agent from Meta that gets things done across every part of life.

Download the Muse app and get started: https://t.co/KBjYWfshGo pic.twitter.com/1exp56xj93

— Muse (@Muse) September 8, 2026

The whole experience is built to feel like texting a person, not typing into an AI tool. You chat with Muse through the app or straight from WhatsApp, so you don’t have to learn a new interface or build new habits.

How much control do you actually get?

Muse keeps you in charge. Before it sends an email or makes a purchase on your behalf, you get to approve it first. You can also see a complete audit trail of everything it has done and everything it is planning to do next, so nothing happens behind your back.

Muse-work-log
Meta

Meta is also taking privacy seriously here. Your logins go into a secure credential store that Muse itself cannot see, with 1Password support coming soon. When it shops for you, it generates a one-time card number so your actual card details stay hidden from both the merchant and the agent. Eligible purchases even come with purchase protection, and your chats stay out of Meta’s ad systems.

Muse permission
Meta

Beyond the chat, Muse also has a feed for personalized content, an ideas tab full of proactive suggestions, a goals tab that tracks your bigger projects, and a library that stores everything it creates for you, from simple documents to full-blown interactive dashboards.

Muse-ideas-tab
Meta

If Meta delivers on this, Muse might become one of the first AI agents that treats “personal assistant” as more than a marketing term.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
Topics
iPhone 18 series: Everything we know so far
Apple has already confirmed the September event's date. It's only the devices that remain under the covers now.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro in Cosmic Orange next to the iPhone 17 Pro Max in Deep Blue

Apple's iPhone is a product that the world, including potential buyers, critics, and competitors, watches obsessively. Over the years, the Cupertino giant has repeatedly shown up every September, with the best iteration of their smartphone technology, spread across multiple Pro and non-Pro models. However, the iPhone 18 series could change that tradition.

This year could be the first time the company splits its massive September event into two, focusing on different categories of the upcoming iPhones. The premium ones, including the Pro models and the purported Apple foldable, could arrive this fall (the date is finally out), while the more affordable models could arrive in spring 2027. That's why it's even more important to know about the purported iPhone 18 series this year, so you can plan your upgrade (and prepare your wallet) well in advance.

Read more
Apple’s September 2026 event: Everything we know about the iPhone 18 Pro and the foldable iPhone Duo
A20 Pro chips, a first foldable, and prices climbing $200 to $300 across the board.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro in Cosmic Orange next to the iPhone 17 Pro Max in Deep Blue

If you're eyeing an iPhone upgrade this September, the equation is a bit more complicated than usual. Apple is reportedly splitting its big September reveal into two relatively smaller but equally important product drops: iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo (the rumored foldable) this fall, and the regular iPhone 18, iPhone Air 2, and the iPhone 18e in spring 2027. 

That means anyone who wants a new iPhone in September most likely has three options, all at the premium end of Apple's lineup, including a foldable that could cost as much as a laptop. As mentioned earlier in this roundup, the company sent out invitations for its September event on August 26, 2026, confirming the iPhone 18 Pro launch event. But what about the phones? Plenty of rumors from reputable sources paint a picture of what to expect from Apple's 2026 September event. 

Read more
iPhone 18 Pro is lined up for a price hike, but it’s not as steep as you might fear
A smaller sting for Apple’s next Pro iPhones
iphone 18 pro

Apple’s next Pro iPhones are probably going to cost more. Price hikes aren't uncommon even in annual releases, but with rising component costs and the RAM crisis, the damage was expected to be a lot more. Though a new report suggests otherwise.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to receive $100 price increases over their current equivalents. So the approximate prices could now start at $1,199 and $1,299, respectively. The report arrives just hours before Apple’s September 9 launch event, so the official numbers are nearly here. It is still a price hike, of course. But after months of warnings that Apple could add $200 or even $300 to its flagship prices, $100 is beginning to look like the less painful outcome.

Read more