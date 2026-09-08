Meta’s new AI agent Muse can actually get things done for you

We’ve all talked to a chatbots that answer questions but stops right there. Meta just launched something different. Say hello to Muse, a personal AI agent that doesn’t just chat but actually goes out and does things for you.

What can Muse actually do for you?

Muse runs on its own dedicated computer, a secure virtual machine with a full browser, plenty of storage, and enough power to handle tasks the way you would on your own laptop. That means it isn’t limited to answering questions from a blank screen. You can ask it to book movie tickets, plan out a complicated family week, book flights, answer emails, order stuff, and more.

Introducing Muse, your personal AI agent from Meta that gets things done across every part of life.



Download the Muse app and get started: https://t.co/KBjYWfshGo pic.twitter.com/1exp56xj93 — Muse (@Muse) September 8, 2026

The whole experience is built to feel like texting a person, not typing into an AI tool. You chat with Muse through the app or straight from WhatsApp, so you don’t have to learn a new interface or build new habits.

How much control do you actually get?

Muse keeps you in charge. Before it sends an email or makes a purchase on your behalf, you get to approve it first. You can also see a complete audit trail of everything it has done and everything it is planning to do next, so nothing happens behind your back.

Meta is also taking privacy seriously here. Your logins go into a secure credential store that Muse itself cannot see, with 1Password support coming soon. When it shops for you, it generates a one-time card number so your actual card details stay hidden from both the merchant and the agent. Eligible purchases even come with purchase protection, and your chats stay out of Meta’s ad systems.

Beyond the chat, Muse also has a feed for personalized content, an ideas tab full of proactive suggestions, a goals tab that tracks your bigger projects, and a library that stores everything it creates for you, from simple documents to full-blown interactive dashboards.

If Meta delivers on this, Muse might become one of the first AI agents that treats “personal assistant” as more than a marketing term.