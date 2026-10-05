Microsoft Teams is adding a safeguard against deepfake imposters in meetings

Deepfakes have been part of the fraud playbook for years. The rapid improvement in generative AI is now making them much easier to produce and harder to recognize. Workplaces are increasingly being targeted through fake job applicants, impersonation during video calls, and scams designed to steal money or sensitive information.

Microsoft is preparing a new Teams capability to deal with the issue. Certified third-party providers will be able to analyze meeting audio and video for signs of manipulation, then pass those signals back into Teams so organizers can react when something looks suspicious.

Deepfakes have been a workplace problem for years

The problem is not new. Back in 2022, the FBI was already warning that criminals were stealing personal information and using deepfake video and voice to pose as job applicants during remote interviews. Generative AI has made those scams much easier to pull off. The FBI warned again in 2025 that North Korean IT workers were using AI and face-swapping tools during video interviews to hide their identities.

A Gartner survey of 3,000 job seekers found that 6% admitted to either impersonating somebody else during an interview or having another person take their place. Gartner expects one in four candidate profiles worldwide could contain false identity information by 2028.

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Corporate meetings are another obvious target. Fraunhofer researchers say criminals are increasingly using video calls for identity theft and financial scams, relying on the trust people place in familiar faces and voices. Spotting the fake is not easy either. Compression, lighting changes, blur, background movement, and poor audio can hide some of the clues detection systems normally look for.

Teams will leave detection to specialists

Microsoft is not building its own detector. Certified third-party services will handle the analysis and look for synthetic or manipulated audio and video. Teams will then surface meeting controls that organizers can use to respond. Microsoft has not yet named the providers that will support the feature.