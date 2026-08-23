Motorola is prepping phones for GrapheneOS but may be priced more than the Google Pixel

Motorola is preparing to become the first major smartphone maker beyond Google to sell phones built for GrapheneOS, the privacy-focused Android alternative best known for its tight security requirements. The catch is that these will not be cheap phones.

According to a Mastodon post by GrapheneOS, Motorola and the GrapheneOS project are targeting a 2027 launch for their first supported devices, with the initial lineup expected to consist of premium flagships. The phones are also expected to cost more than Google’s Pixel devices, which have long been the only mainstream smartphones officially supported by GrapheneOS.

GrapheneOS is finally moving beyond Pixel phones

The partnership, announced earlier this year, marks a significant expansion for GrapheneOS. The open-source operating system is built around privacy and security, adding protections such as hardened memory management, granular network permissions, enhanced sandboxing and other defenses beyond standard Android.

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Until now, Pixel phones have been the project’s primary home because Google’s hardware met GrapheneOS’ strict security requirements. Motorola’s upcoming devices will change that, with the company working alongside the project to support the software.

The price, however, could be steep. Ars Technica reports that the GrapheneOS team expects the first Motorola phones to be premium flagship devices, potentially priced above Google’s Pixel lineup. With the Pixel 11 starting at $900 and the Pixel 11 Pro XL reaching $1,300, Motorola’s privacy-focused models could easily enter four-figure territory.

This Mastodon thread adds more context to Motorola’s plans. The initial devices are expected to receive seven years of proper software updates and will likely launch with Snapdragon hardware. GrapheneOS has indicated that Qualcomm’s newer flagship chips offer improved support for memory tagging, isolated components and other hardware-level security features needed for the project.

A more expensive phone could buy an unusual kind of freedom

The partnership matters because GrapheneOS users have effectively been tied to one hardware manufacturer. Anyone wanting the operating system’s security features had to buy a compatible Pixel, whether they liked Google’s phones or not.

Motorola gives those users another option, even if the first devices will not target the budget market. The company’s premium phones could also eventually give GrapheneOS support to form factors Google does not currently offer, including foldables. Ars Technica notes that Motorola’s recent flagship focus has increasingly centered on foldable devices, making them a plausible candidate for the new software.

More important than the hardware itself is the shift in what GrapheneOS represents. A project once almost entirely dependent on Pixel hardware is beginning to build relationships with major Android manufacturers. The thread also reports that Motorola is dedicating engineering resources to the porting and maintenance work, while GrapheneOS will also contribute directly to firmware and software support. The project says the phones should meet or exceed its requirements, including seven years of updates and protection for features such as boot modes.

Motorola has not yet revealed the phones themselves or confirmed exact pricing. GrapheneOS support is expected to arrive around launch in 2027, with installation likely to work through the project’s web-based installer. The bigger question is whether privacy-conscious buyers will pay a premium for choice. GrapheneOS may finally be escaping the Pixel, but freedom, it seems, could come with a flagship-sized price tag.